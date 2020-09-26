Kokomo’s football team walloped Anderson 53-12 in a North Central Conference game Friday night at Anderson.
The Indians struck first, scoring on a fumble recovery, but the Wildkats quickly took complete control by scoring on their next seven possessions. The Kats led 22-6 at the close of the first quarter and 46-6 at halftime.
In the first quarter, Plez Lawrence had touchdown runs of 7 and 57 yards and Torian Smith had a 63-yard TD reception from Evan Barker on the final play of the quarter.
Cole Boruff opened the second quarter scoring with a 27-yard field goal to make it 25-6. From there, Lawrence had a 49-yard TD run, Ta’Shy Stewart had a 35-yard interception return for a score and Lawrence had a three-yard TD run.
Smith capped Kokomo’s scoring with a 10-yard TD run early in the third quarter.
Lawrence finished with 157 yards on 13 carries. Barker completed 2 of 3 pass attempts for 118 yards. Keegan Name led the Kats’ defense with six tackles and Myles Lenoir had five.
Kokomo improved to 3-3 overall and 2-2 in the NCC. Anderson dropped to 0-6 and 0-4.
The Kats will shoot for their first two-game winning streak of the season when they visit Logansport next week.
TRI-CENTRAL 36, CARROLL 0
The Trojans set the tone for the game early and never let Carroll get in the game. Mason Pickens punched in a two-yard score for an early TC lead after Gabe Fowler recovered a Carroll fumble to put TC in business 25 yards away from pay dirt.
“We wanted to establish early and often that we were going to be physical,” TC coach Shane Arnold said. “Started the game, they had a bad snap. We recovered the fumble and in two plays we score. It was never really close after that. Our physicality completely took them out of the game.”
Pickens then connected on a 27-yard TD pass to Caden Leininger for a 14-0 TC lead at the end of the first quarter. TC scored twice more in the second quarter. Pickens booted a 40-yard field goal, and he Trojans got a 47-yard interception return from Gabe Fowler to take a 23-0 lead into halftime.
In the third quarter, Pickens added a 12-yard TD run and Holden Rayl scored on an 18-yard run to finish the scoring. A Leininger interception set up Rayl’s TD. The Trjoans forced Carroll into five turnovers.
“Last week we were terrible on turnovers, we were terrible on penalties and it showed,” Arnold said. TC lost 42-14 to Delphi last week. “[Friday] night we were great on both and that made a huge difference.”
Arnold said TC concentrated on fundamentals in practice after the Delphi loss.
“Holden Rayl had 150 yards rushing,” Arnold said. “[The Trojans] just did a good job. We had more touches to more guys and we were physical up front.”
PERU 28, ROCHESTER 7
Brayden Masters ran for a pair of touchdowns to lead the Bengal Tigers to the road win in Three Rivers Conference play.
Dakota Scarlett and Matthew Roettger also scored for Peru, which improved to 5-1 overall and 4-1 in the TRC. Next up for Peru is a showdown with league leader Southwood next week.
AROUND THE AREA
Maconaquah rolled past North Miami 55-8 in a TRC game. The Braves moved to 2-2 overall as well as in the conference.
Sheridan overpowered Taylor 65-22 in an HHC game. Taylor dropped to 1-5 overall and 0-4 in the conference.
