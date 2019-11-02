LAFAYETTE — The difference between Kokomo’s 30-6 loss at McCutcheon in a Class 5A Sectional 12 football opener came down to just a handful of plays to coach Richard Benberry’s regret.
The Wildkats finish 2-8 but they’ve come a long way since that 59-20 loss to the Mavericks on Sept. 13 at Ellison Stadium.
“Five plays I think back to. Five plays,” Benberry said.
The fifth one was a 75-yard touchdown pass from Evan Barker to Kohl Beard midway through the fourth quarter that was wiped out by a personal foul against Kokomo and an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against McCutcheon on the same play.
Despite being shut out in the second half, Kokomo kept pressure on McCutcheon with strong passing from Barker, a freshman who relieved Beard late in the first half. Barker was 12 of 22 for 114 yards.
Benberry noticed a difference in his team with Barker behind center.
“He’s a playmaker and he’s also an athlete,” Benberry said. “He’s a very smart young man.”
Kokomo had not lost its sectional opener since 2014, and had beaten McCutcheon each of the last two postseason matchups after losing to the Mavericks during the regular season. However, a rough start and McCutcheon’s relentless rushing attack proved too much to overcome.
Mavericks quarterback Mason Douglas’ 151 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries led an attack that outgained Kokomo 356-187. Mavericks running back Brayden Stall also surpassed 100 yards rushing, gaining 123 on 18 carries.
Meanwhile, Kokomo lost 15 yards on its first three plays and was forced to punt from the 10.
A short kick gave McCutcheon possession at the Kats 37 and it took just six plays for the Mavericks to take a 7-0 lead. Keeping the ball exclusively on the ground, the Mavericks rode Stall, Douglas and Garrett Maish into the end zone. Maish scored from 9 yards out and Will Griffin pushed the kick over the goal post with 2:21 to play in the first quarter.
Kokomo’s offense stalled again on its second possession, losing 2 yards in three plays. The Kats’ third drive wasn’t much better, netting 8 yards before a false start penalty halted the drive.
Josh Garcia’s 37-yard punt return set up McCutcheon at the Kokomo 24, but a Douglas touchdown run was wiped out by a personal foul away from the play. The Mavericks settled for a 30-yard field goal from Griffin to go up 10-0.
Thanks to the kickoff bouncing out of bounds, Kokomo found itself with good field position at its 35. Beard’s 11-yard pass to Noa Wainscott gave the Wildkats their initial first down of the game. Plez Lawrence burst up the middle untouched on the next play, sprinting 54 yards to cut the deficit to 10-6 with 7:06 to go in the first half. Anjelo Flores’ kick was blocked.
Back to the ground went McCutcheon, with Stall ripping off runs of 6, 6 and 12 yards to move the ball to the Kokomo 32. Douglas caught the Kokomo defense by surprise with a quick 9-yard slant pass to Maish that gave McCutcheon first-and-goal at the 9. Stall scored on a 6-yard run two plays later to take momentum and a 17-6 lead into halftime.
“We had a solid defensive plan and we knew one more break on offense and it could have been a totally different game,” Benberry said. “It was 17-6 in the first half. In the fourth week it was what, 34-10? We’ve come a long way.”
Kokomo opened the second half with back-to-back first downs on passes from Barker to Patrick Hardimon and Ja’Rece Rogers before bogging down near midfield. A shanked punt that went 8 yards would lead to another McCutcheon touchdown.
A 15-yard personal foul penalty tacked on to a 15-yard run by Douglas, followed by a 14-yard gain by Stall, set up the Mavericks at Kokomo 22. Four plays later, Douglas forced his way into the end zone from 7 yards out to push the lead to 24-6 with 7:07 left in the third quarter.
Douglas tacked on a 53-yard touchdown run with 7:38 to play, ensuring McCutcheon (6-4) would take a three-game winning streak to county rival Harrison next Friday night for the sectional championship.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.