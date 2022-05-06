Former Purdue guard Eric Hunter announced on Friday he was heading to Butler for his final year of eligibility.
Hunter played four seasons at Purdue. As a senior in 2021-22, he averaged 6.2 points and 2.1 assists and shot 43.6% from 3-land. He made the Big Ten's All-Defensive Team.
An Indianapolis native, Hunter starred at Tindley Prep. He ended his high school career as the all-time leading scorer in Marion County and the No. 7-ranked scorer in Indiana history (2,584 points)
Hunter is new Butler coach Thad Matta's fourth transfer. Matta previously added 6-11 forward/center Manny Bates (N.C. State), 6-10 forward Jalen Thomas (Georgia State) and 6-8 wing Ali Ali (Akron).
