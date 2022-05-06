Indiana Purdue Basketball

Purdue guard Eric Hunter Jr. reacts after scoring on a steal and dunk just ahead of the buzzer to end the first half on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in West Lafayette. Hunter scored 17 points to help Purdue top Indiana.

 Doug McSchooler | The Associated Press

Former Purdue guard Eric Hunter announced on Friday he was heading to Butler for his final year of eligibility.

Hunter played four seasons at Purdue. As a senior in 2021-22, he averaged 6.2 points and 2.1 assists and shot 43.6% from 3-land. He made the Big Ten's All-Defensive Team.

An Indianapolis native, Hunter starred at Tindley Prep. He ended his high school career as the all-time leading scorer in Marion County and the No. 7-ranked scorer in Indiana history (2,584 points)

Hunter is new Butler coach Thad Matta's fourth transfer. Matta previously added 6-11 forward/center Manny Bates (N.C. State), 6-10 forward Jalen Thomas (Georgia State) and 6-8 wing Ali Ali (Akron).

