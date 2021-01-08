Former Indianapolis Colts safety Antoine Bethea on Thursday announced his retirement from the NFL after 14 seasons.
The Colts selected the Howard University product in the sixth round of the 2006 draft. He quickly surpassed expectations by stepping into the starting lineup as a rookie and helping the Colts win Super Bowl XLI.
Bethea stayed with the Colts through the 2013 season.
“I will never forget Indianapolis, nor the way its community and people embraced me,” Bethea said in a post on social media. “I am forever grateful and blessed to have had the experiences I did. From a Super Bowl win to a Super Bowl loss and a 2-14 season.”
He went on to play with the San Francisco 49ers (2014-16), Arizona Cardinals (2017-18) and New York Giants (2019). He did not play in 2020.
He made Pro Bowl appearances in 2007 and ‘09 with the Colts and ‘14 with the 49ers.
Cost-cutting Indians deal Lindor, Carrasco
CLEVELAND (AP) — Francisco Lindor is moving to a new city and team that is willing to meet his salary demands.
The four-time Cleveland All-Star shortstop — one of baseball’s best all-around players — was traded Thursday by the Indians along with pitcher Carlos Carrasco to the New York Mets, who have a new owner willing to spend at baseball’s highest levels.
The cash-strapped Indians sent Lindor and Carrasco to the Mets for infielders Andres Gimenez and Amed Rosario, right-hander Josh Wolf and outfielder Isaiah Greene — a move Cleveland hopes will keep it competitive and capable of ending baseball’s longest World Series title drought.
Dealing Lindor, who is eligible for free agency after the 2021 season, was inevitable for the mid-market Indians, who are unable to compete financially with MLB’s big spenders and dropped roughly $30 million in dealing two prominent players and fan favorites.
For the Mets, landing Lindor is a home run and another major move by hedge fund owner Steven Cohen, who bought the team on Nov. 6 from the Wilpon and Katz families and has pledged to increase spending.
One of his next big-ticket items figures to be signing Lindor to a long-term contract, something the Indians couldn’t do.
The 27-year-old Lindor can affect the game with his bat, glove and legs. A two-time Gold Glove winner, he is a career .285 hitter and averaged 29 homers, 86 RBIs and 21 steals in his six major league seasons — all with the Indians, who drafted him in 2011 and developed him.
