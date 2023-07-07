NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans re-signed forwards Herb Jones and E.J. Lidell and signed veteran center Cody Zeller, the club announced Thursday.
Zeller’s one-year deal is worth a reported $3.2 million.
The 6-11 Zeller is a former Indiana Mr. Basketball from Washington who went on to star at IU. The 10-year veteran spent his first eight seasons in Charlotte before one-year stints each in Portland and Miami.
Last season, he averaged 6.5 points and 4.3 rebounds and started in two games for the Heat. He also appeared in 21 playoff games for as a reserve during Miami’s run to the finals, averaging 2.2 points and 2.3 rebounds.
