Alan Arnett’s overseas basketball journey has taken him to Slovakia, Bulgaria, Ukraine, Greece, Uruguay and Kosovo.
Following a short stint back home during which time he became a father and played for the Kokomo BobKats, Arnett is back in Bulgaria for the next chapter of his career.
The former Kokomo Wildkat standout has signed with Leski of the National Basketball League. The 6-foot-5 guard previously played in the NBL with Yambol in the 2017-18 season. He won the league’s scoring title and also its Most Valuable Player award.
Leski is located in Sofia, which is Bulgaria’s capital. The city has a population of 1.236 million.
“They have a rich history, they have the most championships in the league,” Arnett said of the team. “Just to go back to a place you’re comfortable with [is great]. Obviously it’s the capital so it’s a little more American-like than the city I was in before. Just the whole opportunity was something I couldn’t refuse.”
Arnett, 31, is in his second week with Leski. There’s a preseason tournament this week at Yambol and the regular season starts next weekend.
“We’ll be playing not only in our local Bulgarian league, but also in a European competition league called the Balkan League,” he said. “We will travel to places like Kosovo, Israel, Italy and Macedonia. We’ll go there and play other top teams from their leagues.”
Arnett said he is fitting in well with the team.
“The coach here and some of my new teammates remember me from my time with my old team,” he said.
As for his role with the team? “Just a little bit of everything — scoring the ball, rebounding, getting my teammates open, playing both sides of the ball.”
Arnett excelled in that kind of role during his season with the BobKats, helping the squad win the Midwest Conference title and reach The Basketball League’s final four. He averaged 15 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.2 steals per game. He had a 33-point game vs. the Lansing Pharaohs and a 30-point game vs. the Owensboro Thoroughbreds.
Arnett spent 2021 with the Indy Express of The Basketball League before heading to Kosovo in August. He returned home in December.
“I made the decision to stay home and be there for my significant other and be there for the first six, seven months of my son being born. I thought that was very important and I think I’ll be blessed for that,” he said. “Playing for the BobKats, that was just icing on the cake. It was time where I could be with my family and still be able to play basketball and do what I love. It was great they could see me play too.”
Arnett’s son, Ace, was born Feb. 7. Arnett bestowed his nickname on his son.
“I always thought, I’m going to have boys and I already knew was going to be my first one’s name. My nickname was going to be his real name. He’s the real Ace,” he said.
Arnett hopes his time with Leski launches him into the back half of his career.
“I can still play at a high level,” he said. “I feel like at this age, you’re in your prime years, and overseas this is when you start to see the most money and being stable. That’s kind of where I’m looking to get to, just being stable in a situation. That’s why I accepted this offer because I feel like with Leski’s history and being back in Bulgaria, if I play well, that will help [going forward].”
