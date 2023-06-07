MARSHALL, Texas — Trine’s softball team is the NCAA Division III World Series champion.
Trine and Salisbury won their respective four-team brackets to reach the best-of-three finals. Salisbury was a 4-2 winner in Game 1 on Tuesday. Trine took a 6-2 win in Game 2 Wednesday afternoon. That set up a winner-takes-all game later Wednesday, and Trine prevailed 1-0 for its first national title, which came after finishing runner-up last year.
Former Kokomo standout Jo Trine played well in the finals for her namesake school. In Game 1, she went 2 for 4 with an RBI. In Game 2, she went 2 for 4 with two runs and an RBI. And in Game 3, she went 1 for 3, and also had a web gem as she recorded an outfield assist.
The Thunder roster has two other former Kats, Ellie Trine and Kennedy Huckeby. Ellie Trine delivered in a pinch-hitting spot in Game 2 by driving in a run.
Trine went 6-2 at the World Series. The Thunder lost their opening bracket game, then won four straight elimination games to win their bracket.
Trine finished 46-6, setting a school record for wins.
