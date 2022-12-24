The clock showed 6:06 left in the second quarter of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Tuesday. Having just given up the lead four plays earlier, San Jose State’s football team had a third down and five yards to go from its own 30-yard line.
Eastern Michigan linebacker Luke Cameron was lined up five yards beyond the line of scrimmage on the left side, just past the linemen and with a clear look at his primary responsibility, San Jose State running back Kairee Robinson.
San Jose State quarterback Chevan Cordeiro took the snap from the shotgun. Cameron watched as Robinson held his ground as a blocker and didn’t advance. A receiver and tight end were running routes that angled behind Cameron.
“Basically on the play, we’ve known the quarterback really likes to get the ball out quick, and he really likes the slant to the boundary,” Cameron said. “I was kind of sitting on that. I had the running back on that play. The quarterback was staring down the receiver and I tried to read his eyes and jumped it and just went from there.”
At the moment the ball was released, Cameron moved back and in, cutting off the passing route and snagging an interception. He secured the ball and made his way upfield, getting seven yards on his return before he was tackled.
After that it got chaotic.
“I catch the ball, I get tackled, and as soon as I get up two of my teammates tackled me and they’re going crazy,” Cameron said. “I got to the sideline and I’m trying to get to the bench but it takes me about five minutes to get to the bench because the whole team is crowding me and celebrating with me to the point where I can’t move very much. It was a great feeling. This is one of the closest teams I’ve ever been on. We all have a lot of trust in each other and a lot of love.”
Cameron is a fourth-year player at Eastern Michigan. A 2018 Kokomo graduate, his play was a turning point in the bowl game. San Jose State got up 13-0 midway through the first quarter and led 13-9 in the second quarter when Eastern Michigan’s defense made a fourth-down stop deep in its own territory.
Eastern then drove 96 yards to score and took a 16-13 lead. Just nine game seconds later, Cameron’s interception put EMU in business on the SJS 29-yard line and four plays after that, the Eagles scored again to go up 23-13. San Jose State was never closer than two scores down after that and Eastern Michigan went on for a 41-27 victory.
Cameron’s first college interception could not have come at a more opportune time, helping propel the Eagles to their first bowl victory since 1987. Cameron couldn’t imagine a better way to make an impact.
“I really can’t. It really worked out perfectly,” he said. “One of my goals this year was definitely to get in the pass game and get an interception, and was honestly just waiting for the quarterback to throw my way. I hadn’t had an opportunity to get one all year and when the opportunity arose, I was glad to take advantage of it and to be in that important of a game in that situation. And what’s crazy to look back on is how it opened up the game and we were on a roll after that point.”
Eastern finished the season 9-4, its second-highest win total in the 131-year history of the program.
“I think what’s been gratifying is what’s crazy about this season is how many ups and downs we had and how we responded,” Cameron said. “There was a point this year after the Buffalo game [a 50-31 loss on Sept. 24] where we had a tough loss and it was like how are we going to get out of this? Our senior leadership and stuff like that, we chose to basically separate ourselves and do what it took to make necessary changes to get back to the right path.
“Another stat is our road success this year. We lost one road game [49-21 at Louisiana on Sept. 10] and after that we won six straight road games, if you include the bowl game which is a really impressive feat. It kind of tells you the story of this team. We love a challenge and love responding to adversity.”
Eastern Michigan’s players had no shortage of motivation this season. Defensive coordinator Neal Neathery is retiring at the end of the season. The bowl was his last game and players were motivated to send him out on a winning note.
One of EMU’s coaches, safeties coach Fred Reed died in May at the age of 54.
“We dedicated the season to him and he always talked about smoking cigars after the bowl game,” Cameron said. A large contingent of Eagles honored him with victory cigars after the game before heading into the locker room. “To get that accomplishment — because we’ve been trying to do that — it was so satisfying. I can’t even describe that.”
Neathery is the coach who recruited Cameron to Eastern Michigan after Cameron decided to leave Army after one season in which he didn’t play a varsity game. Cameron is a senior on this squad but has one more year of eligibility left due to the NCAA awarding a fifth year for players after COVID played havoc with schedules. Cameron graduated this semester with a degree in general business and will begin work on a Master’s in business administration when school begins again next month.
“There was a lot of uncertainty at the time, but looking back I couldn’t have made a better decision,” Cameron said of choosing to transfer to EMU. “I just wanted to reach my full potential and Eastern was willing to give me a chance to achieve that. I put in a lot of work and it’s nice to see results from all that.”
An All-State player at Kokomo, Cameron played two games in his freshman season at Eastern, then in all six games of a COVID-shortened 2020 where Eastern went 2-4. He appeared in all 13 games last season as the Eagles were 7-6. This year he played in all 13 games and has 13 tackles. To approach his potential, Cameron had to adjust to a college game that’s a lot more involved than high school.
“One of the biggest improvements, from high school and to the beginning of college to now, is the knowledge of the game,” Cameron said. “The knowledge and the scheming opponents and figuring out tendencies and capitalizing on that is the biggest improvement I’ve had in that time. It’s made me a better player and allowed me to play faster on the field. That, and with the strength and conditioning and skill and technique that comes with it, combining those two things together, special things start to happen.”
Teammates played a big role in his adjustment.
“It’s a really big jump. In high school, there wasn’t a lot I had to think about. It was more about reacting on instinct. In college, if you don’t know what you’re doing, it can really hurt the team. It really took me about a year to learn the playbook, to learn the defense fully to where I can understand it and play to the level I need to play.
“That can be a pretty daunting process at first, but luckily the culture at Eastern, there’s players at your own position who are in front of you and compete with you who will help you out and teach you, even though it may hurt them in the long run. They’re willing to put the team in front of themselves and lend a hand and get you to that point. And I was just really well coached as well.”
Ninth-year coach Chris Creighton achieved a breakthrough with this squad, which tied for first place in the MAC West Division with Toledo. Toledo went to the MAC championship, won the title and won a bowl game the same day as Eastern did on Tuesday.
“When he got there, they were not good,” Cameron said of Creighton’s Eastern tenure. “They were having losing seasons very consistently, they were even talking about abolishing the football program as a whole. He basically turned the whole program around and has slowly built it to where it’s at.”
In his time at Eastern Michigan, Cameron said in previous years there were a lot of close, heart-wrenching losses. He said those teams were “so close to taking that step, so close to achieving our goals, which made this year even more satisfying.”
Cameron will return for his final year of eligibility next season and will be part of an experienced team that is shooting for a 10-win season and a conference championship.
“A lot of momentum going into next year, there’s a lot of good energy surrounding the team,” he said. “We’re absolutely going to lose some key pieces — we’re going to lose our All-American DL Jose Ramirez. But there’s a lot of guys who get a year to grow and become better players.”
