Former Miami Dolphins player Nick Buoniconti, left is presented a football by former player and current Dolphins senior vice president of special projects and alumni relations, Nat Moore (89) during the Dolphins All-Time 50th Anniversary Team ceremony during on Dec. 14, 2015, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Pro Football Hall of Fame middle linebacker Nick Buoniconti, an undersized overachiever who helped lead the Miami Dolphins to the NFL's only perfect season, has died at the age of 78. Bruce Bobbins, a spokesman for the Buoniconti family, said he died Tuesday.