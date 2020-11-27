EAST LANSING, Mich. — Former Northwestern star Kendall Bostic had a nice college debut Friday.
Bostic scored 15 points and grabbed six rebounds to help Michigan State beat visiting Saint Francis (Penn.) 77-44 in a women's basketball game. Bostic and teammate Nia Clouden shared game-high scoring honors.
Bostic came off the bench to score 11 points in the first half, helping MSU race to a 42-22 halftime lead.
The 6-foot-2 forward finished 6 of 7 from the field overall and 1 of 1 from 3-land. She knocked down both of her free throw attempts.
MSU coach Suzy Merchant raved about Bostic following the game.
"[She] is in the gym all the time, she comes in here on her own, she works out quite a bit with [assistant] coach Dean [Lockwood], and that has allowed her to play multiple positions for us as a freshman, which is pretty unusual," Merchant said. "Her work ethic is off the charts; she's very passionate about getting better every day. She is someone that calls the coaches and asks things like what can she do to get better.
"I just really appreciate someone that's a sponge, that really has invested in themselves, again you can't be a great player if you just want to be have a minimal effort sometimes and so the one thing about her is she gives us 100% in practice when it's required. But she also adds in the extra time in the gym and you can see it paying off, so we are really proud to have her."
