Madison Layden helped Purdue’s women’s basketball team win a Big Ten game and Kendall Bostic helped Michigan State remain undefeated as the former Northwestern stars continued their solid freshman seasons Sunday.
Purdue beat Penn State 91-87 at PSU’s Bryce Jordan Center. Kayana Traylor led the Boilermakers with 28 points and five assists. Layden had nine points, four assists, two rebounds and two steals. She was 4 of 4 on free throws.
Next up for Purdue (4-2, 1-1 Big Ten) is a home game against Nebraska on Wednesday.
Michigan State beat Northern Illinois 82-70 in a non-conference game at East Lansing, Michigan. Nia Clouden led the Spartans with 18 points and seven assists. Bostic had 11 points and three rebounds. She made 5 of 6 shots, including her one 3-point attempt.
The Spartans (6-0) conclude non-conference play Tuesday when they host Oakland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.