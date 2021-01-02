Former Northwestern stars Kendall Bostic and Madison Layden will line up on opposite sides Sunday when Michigan State visits Purdue for a Big Ten women’s basketball game. Tip-off is set for 2 p.m.
Bostic is a backup for the No. 25-ranked Spartans (7-0, 2-0 Big Ten). The 6-foot-1 freshman forward is averaging 7.6 points and 4.6 rebounds in 18 minutes per game. She is shooting a crisp 61.5% from the field (24 of 39).
Layden has started all but one game for the Boilermakers (5-2, 2-1). The 6-foot-1 freshman guard is averaging 5.7 points, 2.9 assists and 2.7 rebounds in 28.9 minutes per game. She leads the Boilers in steals with 15.
The duo led Northwestern to a 107-9 record and three State Finals appearances over their high school careers. The Tigers won the 2018 and ‘19 Class 3A state titles.
The Spartans and the Boilers played three times last season with Purdue winning twice. After each took a win on the other team’s home floor during the regular season, Purdue won the rubber match when the teams met in the Big Ten tourney.
Overall, the Boilermakers lead the series 42-34, including holding a 23-10 mark at Mackey Arena.
