Former Peru standout Lauren Rice has been selected as one of 18 women named to the 2021 Indiana Basketball Hall of fame Silver Anniversary team. The team is based on accomplishments of players who were seniors 25 seasons ago.
Rice is one of 11 members of the 1996 Indiana All-Stars team picked for the Silver Anniversary team. Another seven all-state players round out the squad.
In addition to making the All-Stars team, Rice was selected as first team all-state by the Associated Press and Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association in 1996. She set school records with 1,805 points, 1,034 rebounds and 294 steals as well as career field goals made, field-goal percentage, 3-point percentage, free throws made, free-throw percentage, offensive rebounds and defensive rebounds.
Rice averaged a double-double all four years of high school, capped by averaging 24.9 points and 13.6 rebounds as a senior for an 18-3 Bengal Tiger squad. She was a three-time all-state player.
Rice went on to play 126 games at Duke University, tallying 790 points and 606 rebounds as a Blue Devil. Duke went 100-32 in her four years at the school, reaching the NCAA Tournament all four seasons, and finishing as NCAA runner-up to Purdue in 1999.
She is currently is the regional director of development for the Duke University School of Law. She lives in Durham, North Carolina.
Heading the Silver Anniversary team is 1996 Miss Basketball Lisa (Winter) Finn of Huntington North.
Also on the squad are Angie (Hupfer) Bossnack of Pendleton Heights, Carie (Wickham) Bronnenberg of Avon, Mackenzie (Curless) Graft of Martinsville, Rainey (Alting) Jones of Delphi, Lindsay (Winkler) Justus of Lapel, Sarah (Hurrie) Kegerreis of Indianapolis Roncalli, Rachael (Honegger) Killinger and Janette (Jaques) Meyer of Lafayette Jeff, Jill (Morgon) McFarling of North Decatur, Melaniece (Bardley) McKnight of Gary West, Sarrah (Stricklett) Mosher of Valparaiso, Mandy (Lueking) Nowlin of Austin, Nicole (McDaniel) Powell of Princeton, Jamie (Stewart) Russell of Rushville, Jaymee Wappes of East Noble, and Rachel (Garner) Young of Alexandria.
