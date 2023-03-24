For many high school athletes, competing for a state championship is the pinnacle of their careers. Winning one is even better. In boys basketball, Kokomo High School has reached the state finals nine times before (1925, 1941, 1944, 1959, 1961, 1962, 1989, 1997, 2011). The Tribune reached out recently to some of the players on those teams to reflect on those state tourney runs, as well as offer advice to this year's team hoping to bring home a title this weekend.
Erwin Cox, member of 1961/1962 Wildkats
What is your favorite memory of that magical state run? My favorite part was the whole season of 1961 and that 1962 team, we were ranked number one that whole season, both years. There was a lot of publicity from all over the state about the Kokomo Wildkats (in 1961). I really remember the fact that we were highlighted during the entire season. We were sort of expected to win right up until we crossed Manual in Indianapolis. They had the VanArsdale twins, and nobody from the Indianapolis area wanted Kokomo to win of course. But we ended up winning after being behind by seven points with one minute to go. And we pulled it out in overtime. That’s the only state championship so far.
What do you remember most about the state tournament? The state championship game (in 1961) was at Hinkle Fieldhouse, and it was a madhouse. It was Hoosier hysteria. It was an experience that will always be on my mind, and most people in Kokomo too. It was such an exciting game. In overtime, Ronnie Hughes hit those two famous free throws to give us the victory, and that’s of course what we all remember. And we had (Jim) "Goose" Ligon, who was hopefully going to be the next Mr. Basketball the following season. I do a lot of comparison with Flory [Bidunga] and "Goose" Ligon back when I played with him. I don’t think it was nervous because we were confident. Playing in front of a full house every single game, you could only buy half a season ticket because everyone wanted one, so you could only buy one half at a time. Then, the other people would buy the other half. But we were very confident the entire season, and we were nervous the way athletics are, but it wasn’t to the point where it was going to affect our game.
What do you remember about how you felt walking into Hinkle Fieldhouse for the first time? It’s such a historic place. Hinkle, it’s named after one of the best coaches in the country, and it’s such a big place. It’s about twice the size of Kokomo. I can remember when we went on the floor, it was like it had springs in it. We were just that much more energetic it seemed like, and we were able to jump that much higher. And the crowd was just overwhelming and very supportive from the Kokomo people.
What was the community support like for your team? The community support was probably the top of my list of the whole entire experience of the 1961 team and the 1962 team. I can remember coming back on the bus. There were people lined up on both sides of (U.S.) 31, all the way to Memorial Gymnasium. And when we arrived at the gymnasium, it was packed. Back then, they could hold 7,200 people, and it was jam packed and quite an experience. The whole community seemed like it was there.
How did it feel to represent Kokomo to a larger audience? I was just telling my wife the other day when we were watching some ballgames on television that came to the final seconds, and I told her that that fellow at the free throw line, it’s something he’s dreamed about ever since he could hold a basketball. You step up to that line when you’re 6 years old and said, "Man, I’m playing for the state championship in Indiana, and if I make this free throw, I win the game for us." That’s how we felt. We always felt like the whole community wanted a state championship, and every boy that’s ever played or wanted to play has had that same feeling. They want to be up there playing for the Wildkats and the community and making that last shot to win the game.
What is exciting about this year’s team? I was at several games last year, and I attend the games with my brother Harold. He played back with the Wildkats as well. I had three brothers that played, as well as me. I’ve been watching the Kats last year, this year, many times. It’s really fun to watch the crowds grow each year. The community support has just been overwhelming this past season. A lot of people ask me about playing with "Goose" Ligon, and everybody has heard that name. They see his picture on the front of Memorial Gymnasium, along with Jimmy Rayl and Ronnie Hughes hitting those free throws. And they ask me how "Goose" compares with Flory, and it’s a really hard question to answer. Flory is one heck of a ballplayer, and he is so young compared to what his ability is. It’s just unbelievable for the few years he’s even played basketball. Playing with "Goose" for several years, there’s a lot of comparison between the two. I cannot even imagine trying to say which one is better. That’s not a possibility. I always tell people Flory is "Goose" too. He’s also a "Goose," just like the legend of "Goose" Ligon. And he’s going to be a legend, so that’s why I nicknamed him "Goose Too."
What is the best advice for the team this weekend? Listen to their coach, follow his instructions and enjoy the moment because it will last them more than 60 years. The players on these teams, they will always remember one another and always have a fond memory of each other that will last a lifetime. Even the opponents, for example my brother Dave being a starter on the 1961 team against the VanArsdale twins, they are still friends today. They still text back and forth quite often. That’s just the way Indiana basketball is. Everybody has a lot of respect for the players and the teams. We always stay in touch with one another. The team I was a starter on, the 1962 team, I still stay in touch with many of them. We’re like a family.
Matt Johnson, member of 1989 Wildkats team
What is your favorite memory of that magical state run? That year, we had a couple taller players. We had Bob Galloway, who was 6-feet-7-inches and Mark Smith, 6-feet-6-inches, and then we had a guy named Eric Baker who could jump out of the gym. He was a great player. And our starting point guard, Brian Reaves, his son actually plays now for the Los Angeles Lakers. And we had a lot of great other guys too who were great role players. I don’t know if we knew for sure that we could go to the state, but that was always the goal. Our coach, Basil Mawbey, that was his goal to go to state. But we had a winter classic tournament at Kokomo High School. After that tournament, things really started to gel, and we were on a roll. We played really well from January on, and we won sectionals and regionals. The year before, we got to the semi-finals over at Purdue, and we got beat. So we got back to Purdue and won to make it to the state finals.
What do you remember most about that state tournament? I guess I think probably for me, my favorite memory was the final four game where we played Pat Graham, who eventually became Mr. Basketball. We beat them, and we had a really good zone defense. He was a really good shooter, but we were able to stop him enough to pull out the win and make it to the state championship. At that time, we played a morning game and had the state championship at night. Unfortunately for me, I sprained my ankle in that final four game, and so I had to ice it. I was fine for the rest of the game, but I had to ice it and stay off of it for about 10 hours. So by the time I got to the championship game, I couldn’t move like I normally could. And then one of our other guards, he also hurt his knee in the final four game, so that was kind of frustrating that we weren’t all at 100%. But all along the way, it was exciting being able to cut down the nets in sectionals, regionals and semi-state. I was a big Purdue fan growing up, so I had a chance to play on the Purdue basketball floor for our semi-state, so I loved that.
What do you remember how you felt walking into Market Square Arena for the first time? It was a bigger arena. The year before, we got beat in the semi-state, but a couple teammates and I went down to watch the state finals. We watched Shawn Kemp in the state finals and Damon Bailey as well. So there, we got to kind of see the arena. And it was cool the next year to be able to play in that game. But it was just a bigger arena than obviously than Memorial Gym or Mackey Arena over at Purdue. So just the size of it was different, and then you got to hear the announcers who you grew up listening to. So that was really cool to hear them call my name.
What was the community support like for your team? Of course, the big talk was the last time Kokomo won the state championship in 1961. Of course everybody knew Jimmy Rayl as Mr. Basketball growing up. When I was a little kid, I’d go to the YMCA in downtown Kokomo, and Jimmy Rayl would be down there shooting hook shots from half court. That was pretty cool to see. I didn’t even know who he was at the time until my dad told me.
What did it mean to represent Kokomo to a larger audience? It’s just that community feel. We’ve had a lot of success with basketball. And then I had several friends who didn’t play on the basketball team, but they were mount men and cheerleaders, so them heading down to Market Square Arena, they had some deal where they would dribble down there. So just to see all the fans there dressed in red, huge support.
What does it mean to you to be a Kokomo Wildkat? For me, my class at the time, Kokomo and Haworth were the two high schools, and they had consolidated. So what happened was the downtown campus had eighth and ninth grades. And then the south campus, which is the high school now, that was 10th, 11th and 12th. So my class was the first group to go through the whole system starting in eighth grade. So that was really cool to be able to be a part of that and then finish it with a runner-up in the state tournament. I always have fond memories of the sports. I live in Fort Worth, but when I go back a couple times a year to visit, my wife probably gets sick of me driving around pointing to all of the athletic places that I played growing up. Memorial Gym and Kautz football field, the baseball field down at Highland Park. Being a Wildkat was awesome. Like I said, I’m in Fort Worth, and I tell people that in Indiana, it’s illegal to not have a basketball goal outside your house.
What is your best advice for the team this weekend? I’m also a sports psychologist, so I work with athletes all the time on their mental game and what to focus on, what not to focus on, the pressure. So what I teach the athletes I work with is that pressure just has to do with what you’re focused on. And so the real key is just to go out and play basketball and not get caught up in the fact that it’s the state championship. You’re still playing basketball. So work together as a team, and don’t get caught up in all the hoopla. It’s very easy to do. You can always look back and think about it. But when you’re preparing and playing, you need to focus on doing the things that got you there. That’s the most important thing. And just remember your strengths as a team and your scouting report. The key is to go out and play your game and play basketball and really try to forget that it’s a state championship. Ultimately, it’s just a basketball game.
Herman Fowler, member of 1997 Wildkats
What is your favorite memory of that magical state run? I always envisioned going to state because my brother played in the state final game in 1989. It was just one of those things that I’ve always gone to Kokomo games. I went to Kokomo games all my life, so the Kokomo spirit’s always been in me. It’s just one of those things you work toward. It’s a goal, and it just came to fruition. As a team, collectively, we just came together and got there and tried to get a win.
What do you remember most about the state tournament? To be honest, we came in with a lot of confidence because our semistate run, we just played flawless. So going to the state tournament, I know we personally, I didn’t really have any nerves. It was just like another game to me. And it was so big too. Once I got on the court, I don’t remember the crowd or anything. I just kind of locked in and played. It was a fun time obviously, but I don’t really remember the extra stuff. It was just us having a game plan and going in and trying to win.
What do you remember how you felt walking into the RCA Dome for the first time? One thing I do remember about it is obviously it was way bigger than any other arena we played in in the regular season. To me, the shooting was different because of all the background. The seats were further back, so I guess that would be my biggest memory was just the difference as far as the background. It’s a difference when you’re in a gym that’s kind of closed in versus a gym that has big backdrops.
What was the community support like for your team? To me, like I said, my brother in 1989, the community has always been lit. When you went on Friday nights, that was the thing to do. When the school song came on, it was electric. I remember just all the cheerleaders with the decorations of our rooms and all that stuff. It was just stuff that I’ll never forget.
What did it mean to represent Kokomo to a larger audience? It was big because it’s always good to be able to represent your city in a big way like that. Back when we were playing, I don’t know, there were other teams that were good too. But we were up and coming and wanted to show everybody what we could do too. It was definitely an exciting thing to do.
What does it mean to you to be a Kokomo Wildkat? To me personally, it’s loyalty. That’s big for me. That’s just me. It’s loyalty to Kokomo sports in general. I played baseball, basketball and football. I went to not only all my brother’s basketball and football games, but I went to all the girls’ basketball games too. When the girls won in 1991 and 1992, we went to all that stuff. So we’ve been doing this. That’s just what we did. Like right now when I go to Kokomo’s Memorial Gym, I sit almost a couple seats away from where me and my grandma and my cousin used to sit when we went to all the games. To me, it’s loyalty. That’s just me.
What is exciting about this year’s team? It’s great. It doesn’t stop for me. I’ve been watching not only this team, but I’ve been watching all the teams. But this team is great in itself because they have a group of guys that love playing with each other. They play with high intensity, and it seems like they have great comradery with each other. It’s great to see, and it’s exciting for us as a family to go watch and just be a part of. I’m getting calls from people from college and asking what’s going on in Kokomo. Who’s the guy? Who’s Flory? So it’s just awesome to go and see the stands filled again. There was a little gap in there for a minute, but we’re filling the stands, and it’s like Friday night lights again. It’s a good thing.
What is your best advice for the team this weekend? What I always say is that you have to seize the moment. People think that it’s the biggest game of your life, and you have to do something different. It’s like the exact opposite. You do what you’ve always done. Once you get in that moment, you do what you’ve always done, and you live with the results. So the best advice is just to take advantage of the opportunity that you have. Do what your coach has always told you to do and what you’ve always practiced. Don’t try to do anything different than what you’ve always been doing. Just seize the moment.
DJ Balentine, member of 2011 Wildkats
What is your favorite memory of that magical state run? I believed it was possible the summer going in. I really thought we had every position filled with really great talent. We worked extremely hard. That group that we went to state with had been playing together since we were 6 and 7 years old. The chemistry was there, and it just felt like it was right when the summer workouts hit. Obviously, the magical part of it was that we hit a buzzer beater in regionals. We hit a buzzer beater the next week in semistate. And the feeling that gave us, to this day, we still talk about it.
What do you remember most about the state tournament? Of course, you’re going to be nervous. But just the whole atmosphere, it was just a different electric feel going into it. Just the surrounding parts was nothing we had ever experienced, me or my teammates. So it was all just new to us and very exciting. The crowd, the noise, the ball, the rim, everything was just a different feel at state.
What do you remember about walking into Bankers Life Fieldhouse for the first time? I think it hit us when we got halfway to Tipton, and we had a police escort the entire way. That was pretty awesome. Typically when you go to Pacers games, not too often do you get to take the bus down to where the actual NBA players park at. So the bus going to the tunnel, security checking our bags, I think that’s when it first hit us. "Wow, we’re actually here, and we’re about to play for the state finals."
What was the community support like for your team? Oh my goodness, Kokomo fans are amazing. To this day, I know they’re amazing. Back then, it was almost every day leading up to state that we had an event, whether it was at a local restaurant or somebody’s house. Somebody was always catering food for us. You had students just like they do today dribbling down from Kokomo to Indianapolis. A basketball tradition lives really well there in Kokomo, and the fans show it.
What did it mean to represent Kokomo to a larger audience? It felt amazing. I grew up obviously my whole life in Kokomo, and there was always I guess a stigma, or whatever you want to call it, around our team that we were really good and had a whole lot of ability. So for us to fulfill that ability and make it to the state felt really good. And to do it in front of those fans every night at Memorial Gym, they travel well. Even when we went to regionals and semi-state, it was a lot of fun hitting those shots and playing in front of those people.
What does it mean to you to be a Kokomo Wildkat? I think it means a lot. We’re not the big city like Indianapolis. We’re not a small town either, and so a lot of times, everyone always assumes a lot of the talent comes from Indianapolis. When I was overseas playing, they’d always ask me where I was from, and I’d say Indiana. And they assumed Indianapolis, and I would say, "No, I’m from Kokomo." Being a Kokomo Wildkat really means something in this state, and I took that with me in my college, my professional and now my coaching career. I’m proud to say I am from Kokomo.
What is exciting about this year’s team? They have a great young team. Last year, they made it to semi-state, and there were no seniors. You knew this group was special. And for them to be doing what they’re doing this year has been really great to see. I do follow them. One of my best friends is an assistant coach, and we played together on that team (Labradford Sebree). We talk here and there. He wishes me luck, and I wish him luck. It’s really good to see. Everyone’s focused on Flory (Bidunga), and he does a great job helping those other guys out. Those other guys do a great job helping him out. I know a lot of people look at Flory as a one-man-band. He’s great, but his teammates are also great, so that helps.
What is your best advice for the team this weekend? I would say my best advice I could give is to be in the moment. Don’t think of it as anything else. Don’t look past the moment. Don’t think before the moment. Be in the moment. Be present. Take this in, because it’s something you’ll always remember, something you’ll never forget. And just treat it like a regular game. Don’t let the hype out rule the game. The bonds in basketball that you create are unlike any other. In 2011, it’s not too long ago, but it’s some time. And 85%-90% of those guys that were on that team, we still talk to this day. Every time I go back home, we link up, and it’s like we’re back in high school. And we still talk about those times and those days, what could have been different or what we could have done. Those bonds are something that you’ll cherish for the rest of your life.
