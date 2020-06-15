WEST LAFAYETTE — Morgan Burke, who served as Purdue University's athletics director from 1993 to 2016, died Monday at his home in West Lafayette.
Purdue said Burke died following a year-long battle with amyloidosis, which is a rare disease that occurs when an abnormal protein builds up in organs and interferes with their normal function. He was 68.
"Morgan left an indelible mark on Purdue Athletics, and thousands of student-athletes benefited from his faithful leadership," Purdue President Mitch Daniels said. "He was the ultimate competitor, and his passion for the Boilermakers was second to none. He continued to serve the university the last four years, doing everything he could to strengthen our mission. Our deepest condolences to Kate, Joyce, Morgan Jr. and Pat."
Burke's tenure as Purdue's AD ranks as the longest in school history.
Burke's coaching hires included former football coach Joe Tiller and current men's basketball coach Matt Painter.
"Not many people loved Purdue more than Morgan Burke," Painter said. "Morgan's impact on Purdue Athletics was huge. He built a foundation for the modern program and impacted countless coaches, staff and student-athletes. Personally, I owe him a huge debt of gratitude for having the faith and confidence in me to lead our basketball program. To say I'm forever grateful to him for that would be an understatement. My heart goes out to Kate and their family."
Women's basketball coach Sharon Versyp, another of Burke's hires, said she was "truly heartbroken" to learn of his passing.
"We have lost a leader, a mentor and a dear friend," she said. "Purdue University has lost an icon. Morgan Burke dedicated his life to Purdue Athletics. I never met a person who carried as much passion for student-athletes and made it a point to learn and interact with them on an individual basis. His personal approach to leadership ensured that every Boilermaker knew that they were cared for and that they had a voice.
"Morgan focused on building Purdue Athletics into more than just a successful sports program. He wanted to equip every student-athlete who walked through our doors the tools to go out into the world and be a champion, a leader and a catalyst to make the world a better place. And for his entire tenure, he made that mission a reality."
Under Burke's watch, two Boilermaker teams won NCAA championships, women's basketball in 1999 and women's golf in 2010, while eight student-athletes captured a combined 14 individual national crowns. The football team embarked on a run of 10 bowl games in 12 years from 1997 to 2008, and the men's basketball team achieved an unprecedented string of back-to-back-to-back Big Ten championships in 1994-96. All told, Burke oversaw 20 regular-season conference championships and 13 tournament titles.
Also under Burke's watch, student-athletes regularly performed equal to or better than the student body. The cumulative grade-point average for all Purdue student-athletes was above 3.0 for 15 consecutive semesters when Burke retired.
Recognizing the need for contemporary facilities, Burke and his staff identified and addressed construction and renovation projects benefiting every program — making an investment of more than a quarter of a billion dollars — with major makeovers to Ross-Ade Stadium, Mackey Arena, Holloway Gymnasium and the Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex, as well as the building of Alexander Field, Bittinger Stadium, Folk Field, Schwartz Tennis Center and the Boilermaker Aquatic Center. The latter was renamed in Burke's honor in May 2017.
A 1973 Purdue graduate in industrial management and captain of the swimming team his senior year, Burke earned a master's degree in industrial relations from Purdue in 1975 and a law degree from John Marshall Law School in Chicago in 1980. Burke pursued a successful career with Inland Steel Co. after law school, moving through 13 positions in an 18-year span. He was vice president when he departed to return to Purdue.
Burke is survived by his wife, Kate, three children — Joyce (husband Ryan), Morgan Jr. (wife Molly) and Patrick (wife Courtney) — and three grandchildren: Kate, Andrew and Parker June.
