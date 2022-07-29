Former Muncie Central and Purdue standout Ryan Kerrigan on Friday announced his retirement from the NFL after signing a one-day contract with the Washington Commanders.
A first-round pick of Washington’s in 2011, the edge rusher spent 10 of his 11 NFL seasons with the team before playing last year for Philadelphia. Kerrigan played 156 games for Washington — including 139 straight over his first nine seasons — and totaled a franchise-record 95.5 career sacks. (Sacks became an official stat in 1982).
At Purdue, Kerrigan was a unanimous All-American in 2010. He closed his Boilermaker career tied for second all-time in program history with 33.5 sacks and ranked fifth in tackles for loss with 57.0. His 14 fumbles forced tied for the all-time Football Bowl Subdivision record at the time and currently is tied for second most all-time.
