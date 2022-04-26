TIFFIN, Ohio — Tiffin University men's basketball coach Tom Church on Monday announced the addition of Des Balentine as the Dragons' top assistant coach. Tiffin is an NCAA Division II school and a member of the Great Midwest Athletic Conference.
A former Western standout, Balentine was a three-time KT All-Area player and a 1,000-point scorer for the Panthers. He played one season at a prep school before beginning his college career. He played two seasons at Tyler Junior College in Tyler, Texas, before transferring to the University of Incarnate Word, an NCAA Division I school in San Antonio. After redshirting his first season at UIW, he was voted team captain two years in a row.
After his playing career, Balentine started his coaching career at UIW as a graduate assistant.
Balentine's brother, D.J., is IU Kokomo's assistant coach.
Church is heading into his fifth season at Tiffin. Previously, he was IUK's coach for the 2017-18 season.
