So Des, who has the mouthiest fans in the Southland Conference?
“Stephen F. Definitely Stephen F.,” former Western High School basketball star Des Balentine said, laughing as he remembered the atmosphere around conference games he and his Incarnate Word teammates played against Stephen F. Austin.
“Those fans travel well. Stephen F. is about four-and-a-half [hours] from here. They would take up the whole side of their visiting section. It would almost be a 50-50,” said Balentine, who was a senior on the University of the Incarnate Word men’s basketball team this winter.
UIW is in San Antonio. The SAF fans get up near the court and make themselves at home.
“Popcorn’s falling on the court and they’re not even caring, and they’re just letting you have it! It’s all fun,” Balentine said.
Steven F. Austin fans make a point to learn things about the opposing players. Balentine said they know the names of parents, girlfriends, anything they can use to distract and get under the skin.
“The fans know stuff and will work you up,” he said.
Balentine has been with Incarnate Word for three seasons. He’s got three years of tales of triumph, of growth, of frustration, and stories that make him laugh out loud.
It’s been a rich life experience. The senior guard considered a fourth season — because the NCAA has extended players an extra year due to the complications and lost games from playing during the pandemic — but Balentine has decided it’s time for a new life experience. This past season at Incarnate Word was his last year of competitive basketball.
“I was asked to continue to play but I decided this would be my last season,” he said. “I just decided to start life and get some things figured out in the future.”
He called it a “difficult decision” to end his playing career.
“I kind of talked with everyone I’m close to about it,” Balantine said. He talked with family, friends, his girlfriend and mentors. “The miles on my body — I’ve dealt with a lot of injuries. I was banged up this entire season fighting a knee injury. Mentally, I wish I could keep playing. There’s days like today I think, ‘Man, I think I could play another year. What’s another year?’ But my body — I’m not sure how much longer I could go.”
The conditioning required to be in shape to play basketball at Incarnate Word, an NCAA Division I school, was the chief roadblock. He tore both ACLs over his high school career and came back to keep playing, but the toll grew in college.
His basketball path has never been easy. After graduating from Western, Balentine played a season at Quakerdale Prep Academy in Iowa and two seasons at Tyler Junior College in Texas. He signed for Incarnate Word early in his sophomore season at Tyler, but when he landed at Incarnate Word, the Cardinals had a new coach, former Andrean High School and Purdue point guard Carson Cunningham.
The morning of the season opener in his first fall on campus, Balentine got a call that he had a hairline fracture in his back. He ended up having to redshirt that season and it was an emotional blow, but Balentine learned that Cunningham and the coaches were people he could rely on.
“Him being there for me, and some of the guys on the coaching staff at that time … they didn’t recruit me, that wasn’t the staff I came in with,” Balentine said. “The relationship I’ve gained from them, from coach Carson Cunningham, is amazing.”
Balentine made the good, the bad and the funny at UIW part of his life and impacted the Cardinals in turn. He made himself indispensable for the Cardinals and Cunningham by transforming himself into a distributor and floor general. The Cardinals, who moved up to NCAA Division I in 2013, weren’t eligible for postseason play until 2018 and reached the Southland Conference Tournament for the first time this season.
“[Balentine] is a warrior for us,” Cunningham said in a story on the UIW website about the final game of the Cardinals’ season. “He has fought his way through a lot of injuries and had a lot of people thinking he could not be at this level. He has helped lead his team to its first Southland Conference Tournament for the school and there’s just not enough to say about him.”
A senior point guard, Balentine started all 22 games for the Cardinals in the 2020-21 season. He averaged 7.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and a team-high 3.9 assists per game, ranking sixth in the Southland.
“In high school, a lot of people remember me as a 1,000-point scorer, averaging over 20 points my junior year, senior year close to that,” Balentine said of his time at Western High School. “When I got to college, it wasn’t like I was just the best player. There’s other guys that are really good. Now you go to this other place where you are like, ‘How can I get these guys their shots as a point guard? How can I facilitate all these guys and still be aggressive and attack?’”
Over his time in both colleges, he refined his approach.
“This year, being handed the keys in a sense from coach Carson, and the trust and belief he had in me in decision-making and being a playmaker was huge,” Balentine said. “That was the biggest jump I made from high school … decision-making and playmaking.”
All that work helped make his senior year rewarding. Balentine said helping the Cardinals make the Southland tournament for the first time was the biggest moment of his college career.
UIW turned out to be a great way to prepare for the rest of his life. Balentine graduated with a bachelor’s degree in cultural studies last year and is scheduled to get his master’s degree in communications on May 8. He wants to use that academic background and his connections from basketball to begin a coaching career next.
“It meant everything to me,” Balentine said of his college career. “Seeing where I came from, from so many injuries, to having a crazy injury my freshman year [of high school] and not knowing if I’d be able to play basketball again, to now being in Texas and meeting so many people and making so many connections from playing basketball.
“All glory to God for me to still be able to play through everything I’ve been through.”
