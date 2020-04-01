Greg Bell was a freshman at Butler University when one day in the early 70s, a fraternity brother friend decided it was time for an excursion. He wanted to give Bell, a sports junkie and Buffalo, New York, native, a taste of Indiana.
“’I’m going to take you to a high school basketball game,’” Bell recalled being told. “So we went to New Castle. There were 9,000 people that night. I call my buddies up at home and told them, ‘There’s 9,000 people at this game!’ That’s what [our high school] drew in three years maybe.
“I fell in love with Indiana basketball obviously from that point on.”
Nearly 50 years later, the experience still reverberates. This fall, after four-and-a-half decades as a broadcaster, Bell will be inducted into the Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association’s Hall of Fame.
Bell graduated from Butler in 1975 and knew what he wanted to do with his career. He wanted to bring the thrills of those game nights to life.
When he was still in Buffalo, he got a start from family friend Stan Barron, a broadcaster in Buffalo during the heyday of college hoops in the area, and Bell picked Butler specifically in order to get into sports broadcasting.
“I’ve been a sports nut, a sports fanatic all my life — all kinds of sports,” Bell said of his desire to call games. “I just like competition, to see people whatever age, how they handle certain situations, how they handle when things are going well, how they handle adversity.”
After graduating Butler, Bell started in Shelbyville, next moved to Marion, and then made his way to Kokomo’s WIOU in 1983 and was the voice of Kokomo High School games for 27 seasons.
He moved to Louisville in 2010, called games in Kentucky for a couple years, then spent four years calling games north of the Ohio River for WXVW in Jeffersonville. Bell returned to Howard County a few years ago, calling high school games online and spending three seasons calling home games for IUK volleyball, basketball and baseball. He now lives in The Villages, Florida, about an hour north of Orlando, and is a substitute teacher in the Marion County (Florida) school system.
Bell’s time in Kokomo was memorable. He got to see big games and championships for the Wildkats and other Howard County schools, with his voice and his calls weaving their way into the local culture. Bell was on the ground floor of starting the Howard County Sports Hall of Fame, and then saw himself inducted as a new member in 2012 after he moved to Kentucky.
His time in Kentucky offered its own exciting new ventures and brought him back to Indiana when he called games on the Indiana side of the Louisville area. Bell was along for the ride when then-sophomore Romeo Langford led New Albany to the 2016 state title.
“When Romeo was a sophomore they played in the Richmond Semistate, they played Southport,” Bell recalled, noting the Southport squad was loaded with college talent as well. Langford scored 46 points that day and Bell ranks that at the top of the best performances he’s seen. “I said [on the radio] ‘Romeo, the game is not supposed to be this easy!’ I’ve never seen a player in a zone like he was. And then they went on and won the state championship that year.”
Bell got to roam all around southern Indiana calling games while at Jeffersonville, giving him a chance to explore a new region of the state. He returned to his original adopted home of Kokomo after that and was glad to get to call games locally. He got to reconnect with old friends, call high school games, reconnect with coaches, and was excited about calling games at IU Kokomo.
“It did mean a lot to me because I was onboard several years ago when we tried to get intercollegiate sports going at IU Kokomo,” Bell said. “It meant a lot to me that I heard they had finally done it. I was gone at that time, but when I came back I got a chance to call those games for like three years. That was a lot of fun and I really enjoyed it.
“I’m so pleased to see the direction that program is going now. To see what they’ve done in such a short period of time, in virtually all the sports, is absolutely terrific.”
Now, after lending his voice to sports throughout the state, he’s joining an elite group. He was excited to see former Kokomo Tribune sports editor and friend Dave Kitchell join the Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association’s hall in 2008, but Bell didn’t expect to get the call himself.
“Obviously I was honored. I was a little bit surprised. I wasn’t expecting it to be honest with you,” Bell said of getting the call from Regional Radio Sports Network’s Paul Condry to deliver the news. “When I did get the word I was very excited. It means even more because these are people that I’ve admired, I’ve looked up to all my life. To think that I’m part of that group is very special to me. It’s something I really wasn’t expecting at all. It caught me totally off guard.”
The banquet, originally scheduled for this month, has been pushed back to fall at a date to be determined. Bell is looking forward to the evening.
“I’ve known so many of these members so well for all these years, to think that I’m in that group now is really neat. I’m really honored and thrilled about it.
“I think that’s the neat part about it — we have so much respect for one another in this group of sportswriters, sports broadcasters because we all know what we have to go through. [Others think] it’s an easy job. They don’t realize all that goes into it — getting interviews, getting lineups, setting up. That’s why it’s so special is it’s a group that does realize that, and that’s why it means even more so.”
