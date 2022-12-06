Kokomo’s Herman Fowler and Oak Hill’s Jarrad Odle were among the 17 former boys basketball standouts selected for the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame’s 2023 Men’s Silver Anniversary Team, the hall announced on Tuesday. Additionally, Kokomo official James Robinson was named as one of three referees selected as the hall’s 2023 Men’s Center Circle Officials.
The Silver Anniversary Team honors players for their outstanding accomplishment as senior players 25 years ago.
Fowler was Kokomo High School’s MVP as a senior, averaging 17.3 points per game including a career-high of 31 points against Richmond. He also snagged a career-best 12 rebounds against South Bend Clay that season. As a junior, Fowler helped Kokomo reach the 1997 state finals, the last before the tournament was divided into classes.
Fowler went on to play football at Indiana University.
Odle averaged 26 points per game as a senior at Oak Hill and finished his Golden Eagle career with 1,465 points. He went on to play basketball at Indiana, where as a senior he averaged 8.8 points and helped IU win a share of the 2022 Big Ten title and finish as NCAA runners-up.
James, Montezuma’s Tom Rohr and Logansport’s Larry “Butch” Jones were selected as the three Center Circle Officials, recognizing them for their contributions as high school basketball officials.
Robinson has worked 29 sectionals, 20 regionals, four semistates and the 2001 Class 3A boys state final. He’s also worked two Indiana-Kentucky All-Star games.
The Silver Anniversary Team and the Center Circle Officials will be honored at a banquet on March 22 in Indianapolis. For more information or reservations, call 765-529-1891 or email info@hoopshall.com.
