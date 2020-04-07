GAS CITY — Due to the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, the April 18 “Test and Tune” scheduled for Gas City I-69 Speedway has been canceled.
Due to the amount of lead time needed for vendors and participants, the speedway’s May 2 Yard Sale/Flea Market has been postponed. A make-up date will be announced later.
As of now the season-opening race card is scheduled for May 1. However, any new restrictions could force its postponement.
“I’m an optimistic person by nature and my hope is this COVID-19 crisis will end sooner rather than later and we can resume the activities we all love,” said Jerry Gappens, the track’s promoter. “I pray that everyone abides by the current guidelines to be safe and to help facilitate the end to this pandemic.
“God bless all the front-line medical personnel for their selfless service, all the families who have lost loved ones, and those suffering from the symptoms of this virus,” Gappens added. “I also encourage families to read Psalm 91 together for comfort and understanding of God’s promise in times like these.”
