Ever grateful, ever true.
That line from Purdue's fight song resonates in the wake of football coach Jeff Brohm's decision to accept the coaching position at his alma mater, Louisville.
While disappointed Brohm is leaving, Boilermaker fans are grateful for what he accomplished at Purdue where he took over a program mired in the Big Ten's absolute cellar and returned it to respectability.
After legendary coach Joe Tiller retired following the 2008 season, Purdue endured the disappointing Danny Hope era (2009-12) and the disastrous Darrell Hazell era (2013-16). The Boilers went a brutal 3-30 in Big Ten games under Hazell and Gerad Parker, who replaced Hazell as interim coach for the final six games of the 2016 season.
Under Brohm, the Boilers went 26-25 in Big Ten games over six seasons. That includes a 12-6 record over the last two seasons when they went an impressive 6-2 in road games.
Most impressively, the Boilers under Brohm won the Big Ten West Division this year and during his tenure upset three top-5 teams — No. 2 Ohio State in 2018, No. 2 Iowa in 2021 and No. 5 Michigan State in 2021.
They also returned fans to the stands. Purdue averaged 56,332 fans per home game in 2021, its best average since 2008 — and then topped that with an average of 57,129 this year. Ross-Ade Stadium went from barely half full before his arrival to a fun home atmosphere.
The 49-20 pasting of Ohio State in 2018 was the signature win of the Brohm era. It came under the lights at Ross-Ade in a simply electric atmosphere. Purdue student and super fan Tyler Trent, his body ravaged by cancer, made it to the game to see his prediction of a Boilermaker victory come true. Trent's connection with Brohm and the team in his final months before dying on Jan. 1, 2019, is forever etched in Boilermaker lore.
Beyond the big games and the big wins, Brohm made Purdue football fun again. Like Tiller's basketball on grass, Brohm energized the fanbase with his pass-happy offense. The Boilers averaged roughly 415 yards and 28 points per game during his tenure.
Quarterbacks David Blough and Aidan O'Connell thrived in his system, adding to the school's "Cradle of Quarterbacks" tradition.
Brohm also developed star receivers too — All-American Rondale Moore, All-American David Bell and current star Charlie Jones. Moore and Bell are in the NFL and Jones likely will join them after his monster 2022 season. Through the Big Ten title game, he has 110 receptions for 1,361 yards and 12 touchdowns. He has the school record for single-season receiving yards. If he plays in the Citrus Bowl, he has shot at the record for receptions (121).
Brohm's decision to take the Louisville job is understandable. His ties to the university and the city run deeper than a Kentucky coal mine. His father was a QB at Louisville and Brohm and his two brothers played there too. Louisville made a run at Jeff Brohm in 2018, but he showed his character by sticking to Purdue and his rebuilding plan. With Purdue in a better place now, the call to come home this time proved too strong to pass up.
As for Purdue, fans should have confidence in athletic director Mike Bobinski to find a quality replacement. Bobinski has made several good calls in his coaching searches including Brohm and women's basketball coach Katie Gearlds. In addition, Purdue showed a true financial commitment to the football program when it hired Brohm and that should not change.
Personally, I like Washington assistant coach JaMarcus Shepard and former Houston, Texas A&M and Arizona coach Kevin Sumlin as possible candidates. Shepard is a Fort Wayne native and a former Purdue assistant coach under Brohm. He served as a co-offensive coordinator for the Boilers. Sumlin is an Indianapolis native and former Purdue player.
No matter the new coach, he will find the program in a good spot, and for that Purdue fans can thank Brohm.
