In a seven-season stretch from 2015-21, the KT-area boys basketball scene seemed on shaky ground.
Three times during that stretch (2015, ‘19 and ‘21), the area failed to produce a single sectional champion. On three other occasions, the area had just one sectional champ (2017, ‘18 and ‘20). Contrast to the first 17 years of class basketball — from 1998-2014, the area had at least one champ every year and it was more than one in 15 of those years.
The area returned to firm ground last year when Kokomo, Peru, Carroll and Tipton all won sectional titles. That was the best area showing since we had four champs in 2011.
We took it to a higher ground this year with five sectional winners. Kokomo, Peru, Carroll and Tipton all celebrated repeat titles and Lewis Cass also cut down nets.
Five sectional champs matches the best area showing in the class era. We had five champs in the first year when Kokomo, Maconaquah, Peru, Northwestern and Tri-Central all won titles in 1998. After that, we had four winners in six different years from 2003-11. Following three winners in ‘12, two in ‘13 and three in ‘14, we hit the rough stretch.
Kokomo’s sectional title was its 76th all-time, extending its state record. Peru won its 42nd sectional all-time, Tipton won its 28th, Cass won its 10th and Carroll won its sixth.
Now that sectionals are decided, it’s time to look ahead to regionals. Kokomo and Carroll are shooting for repeat regional titles.
Remember, the IHSAA has a different format this year. Regionals are one-game affairs (as opposed to two semifinals and a final).
No. 5-ranked Kokomo (21-4) faces Fort Wayne North (16-9) in a Class 4A regional at 7 p.m. Saturday at Logansport. The Kats are plenty familiar with the Berry Bowl, having won sectional and regional titles there last year. In addition, Kokomo played and beat Logan in the Berry Bowl this season.
Kokomo and North played three common opponents — Fort Wayne Bishop Luers, Fort Wayne Northrop and Huntington North. The Kats beat the three teams by an average margin of 30.3 points per game. The Legends went 4-0 against the three (beating Northrop twice) by an average margin of 7.3.
Not surprisingly, the Kats are the favorites. John Harrell, on his peerless Indiana high school basketball website, is picking the Kats to win 67-51.
The Legends’ best player is Brauntae Johnson. The 6-foot-3 junior guard averages 20.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3.7 steals.
Peru (17-7) faces Delta (17-9) in a Class 3A regional at 7 p.m. Saturday at New Castle’s famed arena. Delta has familiarity on its side after winning the New Castle Sectional.
The teams last met in a 2009 regional semifinal at Blackford. The Eagles edged the Bengal Tigers 57-54 in two overtimes.
Harrell is predicting another nail-biter between the teams. He sees Peru winning 54-53.
In Class 2A, Tipton and Carroll play in regional games at Lapel while Cass heads to North Judson to face the host Bluejays.
Tipton and Carroll are definite underdogs. No. 14 Tipton (18-6) faces No. 3 Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian (23-3) in the 4 p.m. game. No. 10 Carroll (22-4) is matched against No. 2 Wapahani (24-1) in the 7 p.m. game.
Blackhawk Christian’s size is sure to test Tipton’s five-guard lineup. Blackhawk’s top players include 6-6 post Josh Furst (19.1 points, 7.3 rebounds) and 6-8 forward Kellen Pickett (13.2, 7.1).
Harrell is predicting Blackhawk to beat Tipton 63-54.
As for Carroll-Wapahani, I have the feeling it will be a good one. The Cougars are battle tested after making the Final Four last season. Plus, they have a few players on the team who saw their record-breaking baseball season end with a regional loss to Wapahani. I’m sure they’d enjoy a little payback.
Harrell’s prediction? Wapahani 59-51.
As for Cass, the Kings are riding high after winning their first sectional since 2014. Cass (18-7) is matched against No. 11 North Judson (23-3) in the 2 p.m. game Saturday at North Judson.
While the Bluejays have the better record, the Kings played a tougher schedule in the regular season.
Harrell is predicting a close one: Cass 52-50.
After Saturday, the IHSAA will draw semistate pairings and locations Sunday. I like our chances to have multiple teams still dancing after Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.