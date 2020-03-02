I remember the first time I saw Northwestern girls basketball seniors Madison Layden and Kendall Bostic and their classmates play. They were in seventh grade and it was a City-County championship game in Memorial Gym. Quite simply, they delivered a jaw-dropping performance.
The Tigers overwhelmed their opponent with a devastating full-court press to open the game. Layden ran the point like a high school upperclassmen, Bostic dominated inside and the rest of the team shined as well as the Tigers raced to a 40-0 halftime lead. They complemented their tenacious defense with an efficient offense and outstanding fundamentals.
When I left Memorial Gym that March night in 2015, and again after the Tigers roared to another City-County title the following year, I was convinced I had seen future high school greatness. Others who had seen the Tigers tear through middle school undefeated agreed.
Layden, Bostic and the Tigers did more than live up to the huge expectations — they exceeded them with collective dominance and individual brilliance.
The Tigers put the wraps on an unforgettable high school run this year by stepping up to Class 4A and nearly winning the state title.
The Tigers won Class 3A state titles in 2018 and ‘19; that success bumped them up to the large-school class under the IHSAA’s success factor. Even after the Tigers raced through the regular season undefeated, the message board skeptics questioned if they could hang with the Class 4A powers in the tournament. The Tigers delivered an emphatic answer by crushing both Fishers and Homestead in the Marion Regional, then beating Penn in the LaPorte Semistate.
Northwestern and Lawrence North offered a terrific battle for the state title Saturday night at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. In the end, the Wildcats’ hot 3-point shooting (10 of 20) was the difference in a 59-56 nail-biter.
To recap, Northwestern (enrollment 595, the state’s 173rd largest school) faced four of the state’s 20 largest schools over the last four games of its seven-game tournament run. The Tigers certainly showed they belonged.
The Tigers finished 29-1, making them 85-5 over the last three years (79-2 against Indiana teams) and 107-9 over the last four years. They welcomed any and all challenges with plenty of games against Class 4A opponents and out-of-state teams. Coach Kathie Layden deserves credit for her aggressive scheduling.
Madison Layden and Bostic formed the cornerstone of the dominance. Individually, both are exceptional players. Together, each has a skillset that perfectly complemented the other.
Layden is one of the state’s all-time great stat-sheet stuffers. The Purdue signee scored 2,360 career points, which is the 13th-best total in state history. She also had more than 700 assists, more than 500 steals and more than 500 rebounds. She ranks No. 2 in state history in both assists and steals, per Hickory Husker.
One of the state’s best shooters, Layden shot better than 40% from 3-point range throughout her career and finished with 289 makes. When she stepped to the foul line, she was money.
Bostic, meanwhile, became one of the rare players to reach both 2,000 career points and 1,000 rebounds. The Michigan State signee joins legends like Stephanie White and Jackie Young in the 2K/1K club. (I originally reported Bostic was the sixth girl in state history to reach 2K/1K, but further research shows she’s the eighth.)
In addition, Bostic holds the state record for career field goal percentage (68.2) per Hickory Husker. She shot 73.5% this season. That’s second-best in state history.
Together, Layden and Bostic are only the second classmates in state history to both reach 2,000 points. Fittingly, Bostic reached the milestone on a play where she ran the floor hard, Layden delivered a perfect pass in transition and Bostic converted. To me, that was their signature play. Bostic runs the floor better than any big I can remember and Layden’s court vision and passing are next level.
They are surefire Indiana All-Stars and my hope is they share the Miss Basketball award. If that doesn’t happen, I hope one or the other wears the No. 1.
Of course, Northwestern was more than a two-player show. Senior guard Klair Merrell, an Indiana Wesleyan signee, was a three-year starter, senior forward Sarah Heaver was a two-year starter, freshman forward McKenna Layden seamlessly stepped into the lineup this season and junior guard Ellie Boyer was a reliable first option off the bench.
Northwestern also has one of the state’s best coaches. Kathie Layden is a five-time state champion and one of five finalists for the Naismith National Coach of the Year. Her teams play the game the right way.
Add it all up and Northwestern left its mark in state history. The players also represented Northwestern and Howard County well and set an outstanding example for future players.
It’s been an absolute treat to watch the Tigers over the years. It’s been everything I expected — and more.
