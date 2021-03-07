• NAME: Grant Gaylor
• SPORT: Indoor track and field
• SCHOOL: IU Kokomo
• GRADE: Senior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Gaylor took runner-up in shot put at the NAIA Indoor National Championships at Yankton, South Dakota. The former Northwestern High School athlete unloaded a school-record throw of 17.64 meters on the fourth of his six attempts. His second-place national finish is the best by any team or individual athlete in IUK sports history
