NAME: Grant Gaylor

SPORT: Indoor track and field

SCHOOL: IU Kokomo

GRADE: Senior

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Gaylor took runner-up in shot put at the NAIA Indoor National Championships at Yankton, South Dakota. The former Northwestern High School athlete unloaded a school-record throw of 17.64 meters on the fourth of his six attempts. His second-place national finish is the best by any team or individual athlete in IUK sports history

