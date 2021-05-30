Grant Gaylor

Grant Gaylor

 IU Kokomo photo

NAME: Grant Gaylor

SPORT: Men's track and field

SCHOOL: IU Kokomo

GRADE: Senior

ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Gaylor won the shot put competition at the NAIA Outdoor National Championships. His winning put of 18.74 meters, which is right around 61 1/2 feet, came on his first attempt and bettered his own previous school record of 18.02 meters. The former Northwestern High School athlete is IUK's first national champion in any sport.

