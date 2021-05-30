• NAME: Grant Gaylor
• SPORT: Men's track and field
• SCHOOL: IU Kokomo
• GRADE: Senior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Gaylor won the shot put competition at the NAIA Outdoor National Championships. His winning put of 18.74 meters, which is right around 61 1/2 feet, came on his first attempt and bettered his own previous school record of 18.02 meters. The former Northwestern High School athlete is IUK's first national champion in any sport.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.