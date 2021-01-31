• NAME: Ryley Gilbert
• SPORT: Boys basketball
• SCHOOL: Taylor
• GRADE: Senior
• ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Gilbert helped the Titans post a 3-0 week. First, he scored 15 points in Taylor's 53-51 victory over Western Boone. Next, he scored 12 points in a 61-55 takedown of HHC foe Sheridan. And he capped the week with 17 points in a 69-62 road triumph over Eastbrook. Overall, the Titans have won four in a row to push their record to 8-8, their most wins since the 2015-16 season.
