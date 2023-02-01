Update: This article has been updated to clarify Mason Gillis set a Mackey Arena record for a Purdue player.
WEST LAFAYETTE — In a season full of pleasant surprises for No. 1 Purdue, the most pleasant of all might have occurred Wednesday inside Mackey Arena.
Junior forward Mason Gillis, who has served Purdue in a yeoman’s role for most of his three seasons, stepped comfortably into the spotlight against Penn State.
Gillis had the game of his life, scoring 29 points on 9-of-12 3-point shooting, as the Boilermakers bombed the Nittany Lions out of West Lafayette with an 80-60 victory.
Gillis’ nine 3-pointers tied the all-time Mackey Arena record and set the record for a Purdue player. The previous mark for a Purdue player was eight, shared by Carsen Edwards, Ryne Smith and Robbie Hummel.
“[Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry] said he was mad at me,” said Gillis, who had Shrewsberry as a Purdue assistant coach before he left to take over Penn State in 2021. “It definitely felt good. It doesn’t feel like I did anything different than any other games. The shot kept falling. I proved to myself I can do it in a game. I do it every single day, so there’s no reason I can’t make shots.”
Gillis was just one 3-point make shy of the overall Purdue record, set by Edwards against Virginia in the 2019 NCAA Tournament’s Elite Eight. Gillis’ previous season and career high was 14 points.
“It was fun. Obviously, they wanted to double big-to-big, but Mason hit a shot every time they wanted to do that. It threw them off from what they wanted to do,” said Purdue center Zach Edey, who had 18 points and 13 rebounds.
Gillis’ 3-pointers came in bunches, none more impactful than his burst to start the second half. Four of his 3-pointers came in a 19-2 Purdue run that put the game out of Penn State’s reach.
After Penn State sliced its deficit to 35-31, Gillis hit a second-chance 3-pointer to open the salvo. He then hit 3-pointers on Purdue’s next two possessions to stretch the lead to 13.
He mixed in a baseline jumper into his repertoire and then his final 3-pointer of the early second-half surge made it 54-33 with 14:53 left in a game that was effectively over with Purdue up 54-33.
“It was great to see someone get into a rhythm and knock down some shots. Obviously, we started him in the second half because he had played so well, and he exploded in those first six minutes,” Purdue coach Matt Painter said.
Purdue’s lead peaked at 26, and though Penn State eventually sliced into that lead, the Boilermakers were never seriously threatened the rest of the way.
“Zach beat us up so bad in the paint last time [a 76-63 Purdue win in Philadelphia on Jan. 8]. We chose to leave some guys. We didn’t do a good job after [Gillis] hit some to find him,” Shrewsberry said.
The first half was more competitive as Gillis wasn’t the only unlikely scorer in the contest.
Penn State forward Michael Henn made just his second start of the season. Henn, who has a 6-foot-8, 244-pound defensive end-style build, intended to guard Edey, but he became a surprising source of points for Penn State.
Averaging 2.8 points, Henn lit up Purdue in the first six minutes. He scored nine of his 11 first-half points and the same margin for the Nittany Lions as a whole as Penn State led early.
Henn also did a passable job on Edey, who converted 4-for-5 for 8 points, though much of his production came via his five first-half offensive rebounds.
It took another unlikely scorer to put the Boilermakers back in pole position. Gillis, who has only reached double-figure scoring three times all season, drilled four 3-pointers in a 21-9 run that gave Purdue its peak first-half lead of 30-18.
Gillis had 12 points at halftime, two shy of his season high, all via four 3-pointers. Little did anyone realize he’d top that in the second half.
Before Gillis’ second-half onslaught, the Nittany Lions made the Boilermakers sweat a bit. Penn State closed the half with a 5-0 run to slice Purdue’s halftime lead to 35-29.
Purdue next travels to Bloomington on Saturday to take on arch-rival Indiana in their first clash of the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.