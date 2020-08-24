The 2020 Howard County Golf Tournament was contested over the weekend at Chippendale and the American Legion. University of Cincinnati sophomore Ty Gingerich outclassed the field to win by eight strokes. He posted rounds of 69 and 68 for a five-under par total of 137.
Gingerich tallied six birdies at the tight Chippendale layout including birdies at four of the five par-fives. Jon Kelley trailed after the first round by three strokes. In the final round on Sunday, Gingerich added three birdies with a lone bogey for a final round total of 68. Kelley held off defending champion Josh Maggard for second place with his round of 73 and a total of 145. Maggard tallied rounds of 77 and 70 for a total of 147.
The Open Division title was captured by Chippendale’s Jeff Zimmerman with rounds of 80 and 77 for a 157 total. Zimmerman won by two strokes over the American Legion’s Marcus O’Bryan who fired rounds of 82 and 77 for a 159 total.
In the Senior Division, John Hodson captured his eighth senior title with rounds of 73 and 72 for a 145 total. Stan Sadler fired nice rounds of 79 and 74 for a total of 153 and second place.
In the Open Net Division, O’Bryan was low with a great total of 134. The Senior net Division was won by Stan Sadler.
Indiana University of Kokomo Senior Brandi Jones was looking for some competitive action and played in the Championship Division. She shot respectable rounds of 87 and 80 from the back tees and garnered some great experience along the way.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.