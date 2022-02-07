Tipton’s girls basketball team parlayed a 19-0 run into a 47-36 victory over Blackford in Saturday night’s second semifinal of the Class 2A Eastbrook Sectional.
The No. 5-ranked and defending champion Blue Devils (21-4) will play No. 2 Winchester (22-1) in Tuesday’s 7 p.m. championship game. The Lady Falcons advanced to the title game by defeating Madison-Grant 50-41 in Saturday’s first semifinal.
The Devils were unable to practice either Thursday or Friday because of the winter storm, which also postponed the semifinals from Friday to Saturday and the championship game from Saturday night to Tuesday. Tipton’s shooting may have reflected those days not in the gym, but the defense was solid, especially over the final eight and a half minutes of the first half.
“Defense in tournament time is the key to the game, so I was very pleased with our defense, especially in the second quarter,” Tipton coach Chad Wetz said.
Tipton guard Ella Wolfe led all scorers with 22 points, while also pulling down three rebounds, dishing three assists and recording four steals. She was Tipton’s only player in double figures though Ashlee Schram added nine points, 13 rebounds and three steals. Abby Parker chipped in seven points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Olivia Leas was Blackford’s only double-figure scorer with 19 points. Liv Walters added eight points and seven rebounds.
Tipton won the rebounding battle 34-32 and the turnover battle 12-15, but converted just 8 of 20 free throws.
“Winning the rebound battle and the turnover battle are always the keys, and we won both of those,” Wetz said. “Unfortunately, the third one, the free throws, we’ve got to figure out because we’re typically not this bad, but those three things — rebounds, turnovers and free throws — if you can win two of those three, you have a good chance.”
Michelle Garmon, Tipton Tribune
CASS 35, DELPHI 24
Kendal Johnson scored a game-high 19 points for Cass as the Kings outlasted the Oracles in the opening round of the Class 2A Cass Sectional. Cass led 11-5 after a quarter but the Oracles pulled even at 15-15 at halftime. Cass took a 25-21 lead after three quarters and outscored the Oracles 10-3 in the final frame.
Hallie Coffey and Izzy Tharp added five points each for the Kings, who advance to face Carroll tonight in the semifinal round. Wabash (9-13) and Pioneer (20-4) clash in the 6 p.m. semifinal, with Carroll (16-7) and Cass (9-13) meeting in the second semi at approximately 7:45 p.m.
Lexi Miller had nine points to lead the Oracles (9-13).
Cass coach Kyle Amor told Hoosier Country 103.7-FM in a postgame interview that Tharp hit a big 3-pointer when the Kings fell behind by four points in the third quarter. Kinsey Mennen and Johnson both hit big 3s to help the Kings pull away in the fourth. Cass’ defense also held Delphi to three points in the final frame.
“Our 2-3 zone has been something we’ve been able to hang our hat on all season,” Amor told the radio. “We’ve bought into it, we’re disciplined with it and it’s given teams fits. That’s what we want out of it: make teams have to settle for long 3s or short corner shots. We did what we needed to do.”
Amor added it was Cass’ first sectional win in girls basketball since 2011. The Kings are seeking their first sectional title since 2005.
TWIN LAKES 79, WESTERN 61
The Indians raced to a 21-8 lead by the close of the opening quarter and kept the Panthers at arm’s length the rest of the way in the Class 3A West Lafayette Sectional semifinal game.
“They were shooting light’s out,” Western coach Lisa Pflueger said. “We were down 13 [after the first quarter] and it was hard to scratch back. We started pressing, started getting after it, and we started hitting some 3s ourselves. We were within eight in the fourth quarter, but then we had to start fouling.”
Olivia Nickerson and Addison Bowsman led the Indians (19-5). Nickerson had 28 points, five rebounds and five assists and Bowsman had 23 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Nickerson was 6 of 10 from 3-land.
Karson Lechner led Western (14-10) with 15 points. She was 3 of 5 from 3-land. McKenna Smith had 12 points, Ella Biggs had 11 points, Caroline Long had eight points and eight rebounds and Mackenzie York had eight assists.
Twin Lakes advances to face No. 3-ranked Benton Central (25-1) in the final at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. BC beat Peru 70-33 in the other semifinal game.
Western showed good progress in Pflueger’s third season as it finished with a winning record for the first time since the Class 3A state title season of 2013-14.
Pflueger noted seniors Lechner, Biggs and Audrey Rassel all played well in their Panther finale.
“They have been a part of our program for four years and they’re really helped us rebuild our program,” she said. “We end 14-10, but we have seven kids who will be coming back with tons of varsity experience, with the five sophomores and the two juniors, so we have a lot to build on.”
CARROLL 62, MANCHESTER 50
The Cougars led at every stop, 18-15 after a quarter, 32-24 after the second quarter, and 44-36 after the third. The Squires got it as close to six early in the fourth before the Cougars pulled away.
Madison Wagner scored 22 points and Laney Johnson had 18 to lead the Cougars (16-7), who avenged an upset loss to the Squires in sectional play from a year ago. Jamilah Tillman added nine points for Carroll and Maryn Worl had seven.
Alli Harness played for the first time since breaking both of her wrists during a game against Clinton Prairie on Jan. 14. She made two free throws for two points. According to Hoosier Country 103.7-FM, Harness struggled with her shooting a bit, but handled the ball well and played good defense to help the Cougars win.
Freshman Brookelynn Buzzard had 22 points to lead the Squires (3-20).
TC 69, AND. PREP 26
Tri-Central cruised past Anderson Prep in the Class A TC Sectional’s semifinal round.
The Trojans (11-13) will face Cowan (6-15) in the championship at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
BOYS GAMES
MAC 53, T. VALLEY 50
Maconaquah edged Tippecanoe Valley in a key Three Rivers Conference game. Maconaquah improved to 4-0 in the TRC, a half-game back of leader Peru. Valley dropped to 5-2.
The game had additional intrigue as it was Mac’s long-awaited home opener.
“It’s been a strange week with the winter storm causing us to have three e-learning days and forcing us to not practice. Tipp Valley had the same circumstances to overcome, although we also [dealt with it being] our home opener, on a new court, with a 5 p.m. start time while only practicing one time on the new floor,” Mac coach Tim Maiben said, adding there was no JV game.
“I mention all of this because our boys keep finding ways to be successful. They have overcome tough circumstances time after time this season.”
That was the case again Saturday as Valley jumped to a 10-0 lead to start the game. The Braves countered with a 14-2 run to close the first quarter with a 14-12 lead. From there, the teams battled through nine lead changes over the final three quarters.
Hayden Maiben led the Braves (11-2 overall) with 16 points, Josiah Ball had 14 points, Brayden Betzner had nine and Brennan Bailey had eight. Bauer Maple grabbed a team-high nine boards and Betzner dished four assists.
Maconaquah hosts Twin Lakes today (6 p.m. JV start). The game was moved up because Twin Lakes’ girls team is playing in a sectional final Tuesday. The Braves then host Oak Hill on Wednesday.
PERU 51, ARGOS 39
Class 3A No. 7-ranked Peru dominated the second half to beat Argos.
Down 29-18 at halftime, Peru outscored the Dragons 19-1 in the third quarter to surge to a 37-30 lead. From there, the Bengal Tigers outscored the Dragons 14-9 in the final quarter to put it away.
Matt Ross led Peru (13-1) with 25 points, with 10 coming in the third quarter. Matt Roettger added nine points for the Bengal Tigers and Gavin Eldridge had seven points.
CARROLL 56, TC 48
Class 2A No. 8-ranked Carroll moved to 4-0 in the Hoosier Heartland Conference with the road win.
Down 28-25 at halftime, the Cougars outscored the Trojans 17-11 in the third quarter to move in front.
Owen Duff led Carroll (14-1 overall) with 20 points. Jake Skinner backed him with 15 and Chris Huerta had nine.
Jake Chapman led Tri-Central (8-8, 3-3 HHC) with 22 points. Caden Leininger had 13 and Jace Cassity had 10.
Carroll is the lone unbeaten remaining in HHC play. Class 2A No. 7 Clinton Prairie is second at 6-1 and Taylor is third at 4-1. Carroll already has beaten Prairie. The Cougars visit Taylor on Feb. 18.
CASS 68, WEST LAF. 37
The Kings took out some frustration of recent close losses in a blowout win over visiting West Lafayette on Saturday afternoon.
Tyson Good scored 21 points, Tristin Miller had 20 and Luke Chambers had 18 for the Kings (7-7), who snapped a two-game skid.
Jack Montes had 12 points and Benny Speaker added eight for the Red Devils (4-13), who have a 2-point win and a 2-point loss to Harrison this season.
Cass shot 59% from the field and held West Lafayette to 25% shooting.
“We just finally played like we are supposed to,” Cass coach Kyle Johnson said.
Cass is scheduled to play McCutcheon on Tuesday. But if the Cass girls basketball team advances to the sectional final that night the boys game will be postponed.
