Western’s girls basketball team defeated Twin Lakes 45-28 in the Hoosier Conference’s seventh-place game Friday night at Richard R. Rea Gymnasium.
The Panthers took control immediately with a 12-3 lead after a quarter and never let the Indians closer than four points down.
Post players Haley Scott (13 points) and Caroline Long (11) combined for 24 points and 15 rebounds. The two had 18 points in the second half to help put TL away.
“I thought our kids played amazing,” Western coach Lisa Pflueger said. “I tell you, our posts are really coming alive too.”
Western recently went to a two-post, three-guard lineup and Pflueger called the inside players “very effective” on Friday. They’re working well together, they’re finding each other. The thing I love is we finally turned the corner [on our] inside-out game. We’ve been working on that kind of passing and the kids did really well with that.”
Ella Biggs and Karson Lechner had five points each for Western (7-13). Long had a game-high 10 rebounds.
Western held Twin Lakes to 3-of-21 shooting from 3-point land and just eight field goals for the game. The Panthers overturned a six-point loss to TL (9-12) in the regular season.
“Last time we stood back and we were doing more of a sagging man or zone [defense] but respecting them, and we were super late in closing out so we switched that,” Pflueger said. She said that on Friday the Panthers were “on the catch, we push you off the spot and make you dribble.”
RICHMOND 29, KOKOMO 25
Following four lead changes and two ties, Richmond edged Kokomo 29-25 in a North Central Conference game at IU East.
Chloe McClain led Kokomo (3-18, 2-6 NCC) with 14 points. Natalija Garevska and Sanighia Balantine added five points apiece. Garevska had six rebounds and Balantine had five.
The Red Devils (11-10, 4-4) held decisive edges of 22-7 in points off turnovers and 8-2 in second-chance points in the low-possession game.
CL. PRAIRIE 39, EASTERN 38
Class 2A No. 10-ranked Clinton Prairie edged Eastern in a Hoosier Heartland Conference game on the Comets’ floor.
Prairie (18-2, 7-0 HHC) wrapped up the outright league title with a game to play. Eastern (13-7) finished league play 5-3.
McKenzie Cooper led Eastern with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Jeanie Crabtree had eight points and five assists.
“We took on a very physical team and didn’t back down. We have really improved this season with taking on the more physical teams and not letting them intimidate us,” Eastern coach Andy Steele said.
“Neither team really shot the ball well so it was going to come down to who will do the small things better. Both teams were diving on the floor and rebounding the basketball. I thought Clinton Prairie did a little bit better job blocking out. Definitely something we need to work on as we get ready for next week and sectional.”
TC 52, CARROLL 37
Tri-Central bounced back from its loss to Elwood on Wednesday to beat Carroll in an HHC game.
“I thought we learned from our mistakes on Wednesday,” Tri-Central coach Jason Bales said. “Defense was phenomenal with every shot being challenged. We did a lot of good things right.”
The Trojans were led by Kenadie Fernung, who scored 22 points. Freshman Allie Younce had 10 points and classmates Gracie Grimes and Megan Conner combined for 10 more.
“Not only did the freshmen perform under pressure, but they scored 20 points in the process,” Bales said.
Brittany Temple had nine points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
CL. PRAIRIE 57, EASTERN 51
Clinton Prairie broke away from a slim 42-41 lead after three quarters to beat Eastern in an HHC game at Greentown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.