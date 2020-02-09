Tri-Central’s girls basketball team dropped a 63-54 decision to Daleville in the Class A Tri-Central Sectional championship Saturday night.
Daleville (11-13) held a 13-9 lead after the first quarter, then outscored TC 16-7 in the second quarter to take a 13-point advantage into halftime.
“The second quarter was bad,” TC coach Jason Bales said. “We played well the second half. We had some kids step up. We got it down to a four-point game at one point at 56-52, we just couldn’t get that next shot to drop that would have really put the heat on.
“There were a lot of tears after the game, but they left it out there and that’s all I can ask for. I’m really proud of them.”
Brittany Temple led the Trojans (9-17) with 18 points, Kenadie Fernung had 15 and Ally Younce had 12.
Bales said Younce and his other freshmen played well.
“I thought Ally played really well, Gracie Grimes did a fantastic job defensively and caused them fits and Megan Conner came off the bench and hit two big shots in the fourth,” he said.
Bales will return the bulk of his team next season. He hopes the sectional run, which included victories over Wes-Del and Anderson Prep, will serve as a boost into next season.
“We’ll have a ton of scoring coming back,” he said. “Our future is bright. These kids will come back strong.”
BOYS BASKETBALL
TRI-CENTRAL 73, ELWOOD 33
Tri-Central handled winless Elwood for its fifth win in a row. The Trojans’ hot streak has pushed their record to 12-6.
Up 17-12 at the end of the first quarter, TC outscored Elwood 20-6 in the second quarter for a 37-18 lead at halftime. The Trojans went on for a 53-25 lead after the third quarter.
Jake Chapman led Tri-Central with 16 points and Michael Carr followed with 14.
MACONAQUAH 69, TIPPECANOE VALLEY 60
Maconaquah snapped a four-game losing streak by defeating Tippecanoe Valley in Three Rivers Conference action.
Maconaquah (5-10, 3-2 TRC) led 18-12 at the end of the first quarter, 31-22 at halftime and 43-35 after the third quarter.
Cole Borden led Maconaquah with 22 points, Hayden Maiben added 18 and Brayden Betzner had 12.
