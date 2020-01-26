Northwestern’s girls basketball team finished the regular season undefeated with a perfect 23-0 record after scoring a 65-51 win over North Central on Saturday night in Indianapolis.
The Tigers, ranked No. 1 in the Class 4A poll and the all-class poll, came out of the gates to lead 14-7 at the end of the first quarter. Class 4A co-No. 9 North Central came back in the second quarter to trail by just three points at 27-24 at halftime. Northwestern emerged from a tense third quarter with a 41-37 lead, and outscored the Panthers 24-14 in the fourth quarter for the 14-point win.
Freshman McKenna Layden and junior Ellie Boyer provided sparks for the Tigers.
“McKenna had a great game, and really battled in a physical game,” coach Kathie Layden said. “She got us off to a great start by knocking down some outside shots and then taking the ball to the hole aggressively on the drive. Boyer was a huge spark off the bench and gave us a ton of momentum on defense.”
Madison Layden led Northwestern with 23 points, seven assists, eight steals and five rebounds. She was money at the foul line (13 of 14).
“They were face guarding Madison the entire game and she did a nice job of letting the game come to her, and getting others involved,” Kathie Layden said.
Kendall Bostic had 15 points, eight rebounds and four blocked shots. McKenna Layden had 12 points and five rebounds. Boyer had six points and two steals, Klair Merrell had five points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals and Sarah Heaver had four points.
“Good win to finish out the season an undefeated season,” Kathie Layden said.
Northwestern’s win avenged a 72-54 loss to North Central last year. The Tigers have won 30 games in a row since that loss.
The draw for the state tournament is today. Sectionals begin Feb. 4.
WESTERN 44, BLACKFORD 31
The Panthers outscored Blackford 12-3 in the fourth quarter to slam the door on the visitors. Western held a 32-28 lead heading into the fourth.
Sadie Harding scored 11 points, Haley Scott scored 10, and Ella Biggs hit a couple triples and finished with eight points for the Panthers (8-13).
“Our biggest thing is our team defense right now,” Western coach Lisa Pflueger said. “We’re really in concert togetgher defensively. We’re doing a great job of closing out on shooters. We just look very cohesive as a team.”
Harding added 10 rebounds. Western clamped down on Blackford in the final frame.
“Offensively, it was taking care of the basketball and our shot selection was exceptional,” Pflueger said of the fourth quarter. “We were making extra passes looking for the higher-percentage shots. And then defensively we really buckled down, went into some pressing mode.”
NorthWestern 76, SOUTHWOOD 43
Up 20-16 after the opening quarter, Northwestern blitzed visiting Southwood 20-5 in the second quarter to break the game open.
“I think our defensive effort was on cue,” Northwestern coach Jim Gish said. “We had a game plan ... they have a couple kids who do a really nice job of scoring for them and we really wanted to make them go to option 3 and 4 and I thought we did a really nice job of sticking to what we needed to do.
“Ethan Kinney’s ball pressure throughout the night [was a key]. I thought in the second quarter, it forced them into some turnovers and at that time, we were able to get some high-percentage shots.”
The Tigers led 40-21 at halftime at which point Tayson Parker had 26 points. The Tigers went on to lead 58-31 at the end of the third quarter.
Parker finished with 34 points, Eli Edwards backed him with 16 points and Kinney had 10 points. Gish loved the Tigers’ passing.
“It was a great team effort, offensively and defensively. We did a really nice job on both ends of the floor,” he said.
The Tigers (11-3) have won four in a row since a 76-58 loss to Hamilton Heights on Jan. 10.
“We came out of that Hamilton Heights game just not happy with our performance at all. Ever since then, the kids have been locked in during practice to the things that make us successful and the carryover has been really good as we’ve moved into game nights,” Gish said.
Northwestern hosts potential sectional opponent Twin Lakes on Friday.
CASS 72, TAYLOR 62
The Kings dominated the middle quarters and held on for a victory over the visiting Titans.
Taylor took a 27-16 lead after the first quarter, but Cass (8-5) held Taylor (1-11) to four points in the second quarter and led 35-31 at the break. The Kings then went on a 13-0 run in the third quarter and opened a 63-44 lead through three quarters.
Tyson Johnson led Cass with 15 points, Easton Good added 11 and Austin Holt and Tyson Good had 10 each.
Toric Spires led Taylor with 18 points, Ryley Gilbert scored 13, Tyler Hall had 11 and Nathan Keene had eight.
FRANKTON 44, Maconaquah 38
Visiting Maconaquah trailed by just a bucket at 40-38 with :50 left, but three free throws by Ethan Bates and a steal by Bryce Hodson helped seal the game for Frankton.
Frankton (8-6) has won the five out of its last six games. Ayden Brobston led Frankton with a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds.
TIPTON 59, PERU 49
Class 2A No. 7-ranked Tipton (12-2) got back on the winning track with the 10-point win over visiting Peru (11-3).
Tipton, which now has won four of its last five games, led at the end of the first quarter 17-8, second quarter 31-23 and third quarter 46-37.
CARROLL 51, FAITH CH. 46
Carroll (8-5) fell behind 38-36 at the end of the third quarter, but came back with a 15-8 fourth quarter to get the win.
The Cougars led 21-20 at halftime, and 14-10 at the end of the first quarter.
