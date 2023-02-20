Tri-Central forward Allie Younce looks for a pass between Tri defenders Abi Clarke, left, and Bailey Parham during the Class A Frankfort Semistate’s opening semifinal Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Case Arena. Tri beat TC 55-29.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
BOYS GAMES
GIRLS AND BOYS BB ROUNDUP: TC girls fall in semistate; Peru boys beat Argos; and more
BRYAN GASKINS
Kokomo Tribune
Tri-Central’s girls basketball team decked opponents with strong starts and hot 3-point shooting in winning sectional and regional titles.
That trend came to an abrupt end Saturday.
No. 2-ranked Tri beat Tri-Central 55-29 in the Class A Frankfort Sectional’s opening semifinal at Case Arena as the Trojans endured ice-cold shooting: 7 of 46 (15.2%) overall and 2 of 21 (9.5%) from 3-land.
TC's Megan Conner and Tri's Nakaya Cridge battle over the ball. Tri-Central falls to Tri 55-29 in the semistate semi-final at Frankfort High School on Saturday morning, February 18, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Tri-Central forward Allie Younce looks for a pass between Tri defenders Abi Clarke, left, and Bailey Parham during the Class A Frankfort Semistate’s opening semifinal Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Case Arena. Tri beat TC 55-29.
TC's Karley Leininger is stopped at the basket. Tri-Central falls to Tri 55-29 in the semistate semi-final at Frankfort High School on Saturday morning, February 18, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
TC's Gracie Grimes and Tri's Bailey Parham battle over the ball. Tri-Central falls to Tri 55-29 in the semistate semi-final at Frankfort High School on Saturday morning, February 18, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Tri-Central's Natalie Newcom looks to the basket as Tri's Bailey Parham defends during the Class A Frankfort Semistate's opening semifinal Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Tri beat TC 55-29.
TC's Autumn Hurt puts up a shot and tangles with Tri's Bailey Parham. Tri-Central falls to Tri 55-29 in the semistate semi-final at Frankfort High School on Saturday morning, February 18, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
TC's Karley Leininger pushes through Tri's defense to the basket. Tri-Central falls to Tri 55-29 in the semistate semi-final at Frankfort High School on Saturday morning, February 18, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
TC's Karley Leininger shoots. Tri-Central falls to Tri 55-29 in the semistate semi-final at Frankfort High School on Saturday morning, February 18, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
TC's Allie Younce puts up a shot and it's knocked out by Tri's Nakaya Cridge. Tri-Central falls to Tri 55-29 in the semistate semi-final at Frankfort High School on Saturday morning, February 18, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
TC's Gracie Grimes looks to the basket. Tri-Central falls to Tri 55-29 in the semistate semi-final at Frankfort High School on Saturday morning, February 18, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
TC's Gracie Grimes puts up a shot. Tri-Central falls to Tri 55-29 in the semistate semi-final at Frankfort High School on Saturday morning, February 18, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
TC's Megan Conner and Tri's Olivia Parham battle over the ball. Tri-Central falls to Tri 55-29 in the semistate semi-final at Frankfort High School on Saturday morning, February 18, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
TC's Autumn Hurt puts up a shot as Tri's Olivia Parham fouls her. Tri-Central falls to Tri 55-29 in the semistate semi-final at Frankfort High School on Saturday morning, February 18, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
TC's Natalie Newcom shoots. Tri-Central falls to Tri 55-29 in the semistate semi-final at Frankfort High School on Saturday morning, February 18, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
TC's Karley Leininger makes a pass. Tri-Central falls to Tri 55-29 in the semistate semi-final at Frankfort High School on Saturday morning, February 18, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
TC's Abby Hoback shoots as Tri's Bailey Parham swats it out of her hands. Tri-Central falls to Tri 55-29 in the semistate semi-final at Frankfort High School on Saturday morning, February 18, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
TC's Megan Conner shoots. Tri-Central falls to Tri 55-29 in the semistate semi-final at Frankfort High School on Saturday morning, February 18, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
TC's Karley Leininger shoots. Tri-Central falls to Tri 55-29 in the semistate semi-final at Frankfort High School on Saturday morning, February 18, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
TC's Megan Conner shoots. Tri-Central falls to Tri 55-29 in the semistate semi-final at Frankfort High School on Saturday morning, February 18, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Tri-Central falls to Tri 55-29 in the semistate semi-final at Frankfort High School on Saturday morning, February 18, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
PHOTOS: Tri-Central falls to Tri in semistate semi-final
TC's Megan Conner and Tri's Nakaya Cridge battle over the ball. Tri-Central falls to Tri 55-29 in the semistate semi-final at Frankfort High School on Saturday morning, February 18, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Tri-Central forward Allie Younce looks for a pass between Tri defenders Abi Clarke, left, and Bailey Parham during the Class A Frankfort Semistate’s opening semifinal Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at Case Arena. Tri beat TC 55-29.
TC's Karley Leininger is stopped at the basket. Tri-Central falls to Tri 55-29 in the semistate semi-final at Frankfort High School on Saturday morning, February 18, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
TC's Gracie Grimes and Tri's Bailey Parham battle over the ball. Tri-Central falls to Tri 55-29 in the semistate semi-final at Frankfort High School on Saturday morning, February 18, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Tri-Central's Natalie Newcom looks to the basket as Tri's Bailey Parham defends during the Class A Frankfort Semistate's opening semifinal Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023. Tri beat TC 55-29.
TC's Autumn Hurt puts up a shot and tangles with Tri's Bailey Parham. Tri-Central falls to Tri 55-29 in the semistate semi-final at Frankfort High School on Saturday morning, February 18, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
TC's Karley Leininger pushes through Tri's defense to the basket. Tri-Central falls to Tri 55-29 in the semistate semi-final at Frankfort High School on Saturday morning, February 18, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
TC's Karley Leininger shoots. Tri-Central falls to Tri 55-29 in the semistate semi-final at Frankfort High School on Saturday morning, February 18, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
TC's Allie Younce puts up a shot and it's knocked out by Tri's Nakaya Cridge. Tri-Central falls to Tri 55-29 in the semistate semi-final at Frankfort High School on Saturday morning, February 18, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
TC's Gracie Grimes looks to the basket. Tri-Central falls to Tri 55-29 in the semistate semi-final at Frankfort High School on Saturday morning, February 18, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
TC's Gracie Grimes puts up a shot. Tri-Central falls to Tri 55-29 in the semistate semi-final at Frankfort High School on Saturday morning, February 18, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
TC's Megan Conner and Tri's Olivia Parham battle over the ball. Tri-Central falls to Tri 55-29 in the semistate semi-final at Frankfort High School on Saturday morning, February 18, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
TC's Autumn Hurt puts up a shot as Tri's Olivia Parham fouls her. Tri-Central falls to Tri 55-29 in the semistate semi-final at Frankfort High School on Saturday morning, February 18, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
TC's Natalie Newcom shoots. Tri-Central falls to Tri 55-29 in the semistate semi-final at Frankfort High School on Saturday morning, February 18, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
TC's Karley Leininger makes a pass. Tri-Central falls to Tri 55-29 in the semistate semi-final at Frankfort High School on Saturday morning, February 18, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
TC's Abby Hoback shoots as Tri's Bailey Parham swats it out of her hands. Tri-Central falls to Tri 55-29 in the semistate semi-final at Frankfort High School on Saturday morning, February 18, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
TC's Megan Conner shoots. Tri-Central falls to Tri 55-29 in the semistate semi-final at Frankfort High School on Saturday morning, February 18, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
TC's Karley Leininger shoots. Tri-Central falls to Tri 55-29 in the semistate semi-final at Frankfort High School on Saturday morning, February 18, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
TC's Megan Conner shoots. Tri-Central falls to Tri 55-29 in the semistate semi-final at Frankfort High School on Saturday morning, February 18, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Tri-Central falls to Tri 55-29 in the semistate semi-final at Frankfort High School on Saturday morning, February 18, 2023. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
By comparison, the Trojans made five 3-pointers in the opening quarter of their regional victory over Rossville.
“Going 1 of 11 the first quarter, 2 of 24 in the first half, I don’t care what caliber of team you’re playing, you’re not going to win,” TC coach Mathew Corn said.
Tri (26-1) jumped to a 17-3 lead midway through the second quarter. Tri-Central seemed ready to settle in when Natalie Newcom hit a baseline jumper and Gracie Grimes followed with a steal and two free throws to bring the Trojans within 10 at 3:18. But after TC’s Megan Conner missed two free throws at 2:13, the Titans rattled off a 9-0 run to close the half with a 26-7 lead.
The Titans opened the second half on a 12-1 run to build a commanding 38-8 lead. It was 40-15 at the end of third quarter.
“We knew we were going to have to make shots,” Corn said. “I thought we settled too much early in the game and just didn’t attack the rim enough and try to get them into foul trouble which I thought they would get into if we got into that mindset. We just never did.”
“Outside of the last minute and a half, two minutes of the second quarter, I thought we competed really well defensively,” Corn added. “We competed on the boards — I know we lost that battle, which doesn’t happen to us often, but there’s not too many teams that [have Tri’s size].”
Tri outrebounded TC 38-22. Bailey Parham, the Titans’ 6-foot-1 center, grabbed 12 rebounds to go with 12 points, six steals, four assists and two blocked shots. Abi Clarke, a 6-0 forward, had 10 points and five rebounds.
Karley Leininger led TC with 11 points. She made 8 of 12 free throws, including 7 of 8 in the final quarter. Grimes scored seven points and Autumn Hunt had six points. Abby Hoback grabbed a team-high six rebounds and Leininger had five boards.
The Trojans finished 12-14. They won their second sectional title in three years and their first regional title since 2018.
Leininger, Grimes, Conner, Hoback, Allie Younce and Ariana Jankoviak formed the Trojans’ senior class.
“I told [the seniors], ‘After spending three years with me, you become a daughter of mine,’” Corn said. “They’re really special basketball players, but they’re better people. … I’m proud of them throughout these three years, especially these last three weeks where they’ve, after a rough January, come together and taken us on a journey that we thought was possible. It was so much fun.”
• No. 7 Bethany Christian beat No. 6 Washington Township 55-50 in the second semifinal. Bethany Christian beat Tri 58-54 in the championship.
M-G 67, EASTERN 54
The Argylls used a balanced attack to beat the visiting Comets on Saturday in a Sectional 39 preview. The IHSAA’s sectional draw on Sunday matched the two teams in the sectional’s opening round.
Gavin Kelich led Madison-Grant (15-5) with 17 points, Peyton Southerland scored 16 points, Jase Howell had 15 and Antonio Stanley had nine.
Eastern guard Cayden Calloway scored a game-high 25 points, Colton Lindsay backed him with 14 points and Owen Crabbe added seven for the Comets.
“Madison-Grant is a very good team with explosive offensive firepower,” Eastern coach Brad Lindsay said. “… I can always count on our guys to fight and give all they have. Heartbreak loss on the road at Blackford [Friday] night and then back on the road 24 hours later against a great MG team is tough. But our guys are fighters.”
Eastern (10-11) hosts Class 2A No. 11-ranked Carroll on Friday to close the regular season. The Comets will look to deny the Cougars’ bid for the Hoosier Heartland Conference title.
PERU 80, ARGOS 63
Matthew Roettger drilled six 3-pointers and scored 30 points to lead the Bengal Tigers past the Dragons in their regular-season home finale.
Roettger poured in 24 points in the first half to lead Peru to a 44-27 lead. From there, Peru went on to lead 68-46 after the third quarter.
Also for Peru (14-6), Gavin Eldridge scored 19 points, Braxten Robbins scored 11 and Alex Ross and Xavier Turner had eight apiece.
J.J. Morris led Argos (13-7) with 20 points.
Peru visits Wabash on Friday to close the regular season. Peru can take at least a share of second place in the Three Rivers Conference with a win.
CULVER AC. 63, MAC 52
Maconaquah trailed by just one point after the first quarter, but Culver Academies outscored the Braves 25-16 over the middle two quarters to gain separation.
Cooper Farrall led CA (14-6) with 32 points.
Bauer Maple and Josiah Ball scored 23 points apiece for the Braves, who saw a four-game winning streak snapped.
Maconaquah (14-7) hosts TRC foe Rochester on Friday to close the regular season.
