Kokomo senior Chloe McClain, sophomores Aijia Elliott and Lilly Hicks, and coach Haley Peckinpaugh were honored when the North Central Conference released its all-NCC Girls Basketball Teams on Monday.
McClain and Elliott were named to the 15-player first team and Hicks was named to the eight-member second team. Second-year coach Peckinpaugh was named the Coach of the Year.
They helped Kokomo post a 15-7 record and finish second in the league with an 8-1 conference mark.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.