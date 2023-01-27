Thirteen KT-area officials received assignments to work girls basketball sectionals next week.
In Class 4A, Tipton’s Dean Martin and Drew Frawley both are part of the officiating lineup for the Mount Vernon Sectional while Greentown’s Eric Hartman is assigned to Huntington North.
In Class 3A, Camden’s Chad Myers and Kokomo’s Rob Pruett are both assigned to Bremen. In Class 2A, Galveston’s Tim Knowland is assigned to North Judson, Kokomo’s Bob Walsh and Justin Markley are both headed to Blackford and Kokomo’s Zach Barnes is headed to Lafayette Central Catholic.
And in Class A, Galveston’s Gary Chambers and Kokomo’s Jason Hunter are part of the officiating lineup at Tri-County, Kokomo’s Paul Williams is headed to Southern Wells and Kokomo’s Greg Finley is assigned to Attica.
