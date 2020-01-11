Logansport’s girls basketball team opened a quick 9-1 lead on Kokomo and led wire-to-wire in a 57-37 victory in North Central Conference action Friday night at Memorial Gym.
Logan led 18-13 at the end of the first quarter and 31-19 at halftime. The Berries led by double digits most of the second half.
Logan guard Ellie Deardorff scored a game-high 19 points and post Emilee Cripe scored 16.
Chloe McClain led Kokomo with 14 points and Sanighia Balantine added 12. Those two combined for 16 rebounds.
The Berries improved to 4-14 overall and 2-4 in the NCC. The Kats dropped to 2-14 and 1-5.
EASTERN 61, CL. CENTRAL 46
McKenzie Cooper and Jeanie Crabtree led the way as Eastern beat Clinton Central in a Hoosier Heartland Conference game at Greentown.
Cooper had 16 points, eight rebounds and six steals and Crabtree had 15 points, six assists and three steals.
Also for the Comets (12-5, 4-2 HHC), Lexi James had 12 points, five rebounds and four steals and Lily Strunk cleared seven rebounds to go with four points.
Up 13-10 after the first quarter, the Comets outscored the Bulldogs 37-23 over the middle two quarters to take control.
“I was very proud how our girls refused to be outworked,” Eastern coach Andy Steele said. “Every time there was a loose ball, we had at least two girls on the floor going after it. We knew we needed to be able to match the physical play that Clinton Central had. We did a good job of that.
“We do need to do a better job of making free throws and limiting our opponent’s second chances. We will work on that for the next few days as we get ready for Tipton on Tuesday.”
TAYLOR 47, ROSSVILLE 39
Taylor jumped to a 12-5 advantage by the close of the opening quarter and kept the lead the rest of the way against visiting Rossville in an HHC game. The Titans improved to 11-5 overall and 5-1 in the conference.
Taylor led 26-13 at halftime, 32-13 early in the second half and 39-29 after the third quarter.
“It’s a good win,” Taylor coach Tony Oliver said. “I thought we played really well the first half. Austyn Huffer hit some shots early and that helped us out tremendously. We didn’t shoot the ball very well, but that’s OK, you’ll have night like that. We always seem to play defense.”
Emma Good scored 13 points to lead a balanced Titan attack. Huffer had 10 points, Alison Pemberton had eight points, Kelsi Langley had seven and Ashlen Kropczynski had six.
Madison Miller led Rossville (7-9, 2-4 HHC) with 24 points. She made seven 3-pointers.
TC 39, SHERIDAN 33
Tri-Central broke away from a halftime tie by outscoring Sheridan 8-2 in the third quarter of the HHC game at Sharpsville. From there, the Trojans secured the win with good free throw shooting in the final quarter.
TC coach Jason Bales loved his squad’s defensive effort.
“Our defense was what I’ve been expecting all year,” he said. “We played together defensively, and that led to some things offensively for us on a night where we didn’t shoot it particularly well and we missed some opportunities. But our defense held true. Our zone was really good.”
Brittany Temple and Ally Younce scored 10 points apiece to lead TC. Younce was 6 for 6 on free throws in the final quarter.
“Ally was huge — 10 points and nine rebounds so almost a double-double for a freshman and more importantly, the 6 for 6 from the foul line. She stepped up and I don’t think she drew iron on any of those six. I’m really proud and thrilled for her,” Bales said.
Bales noted leading scorer Kenadie Fernung had an off night with six points, but came through with a pair of key assists in the fourth quarter.
The Trojans snapped a five-game losing streak and improved to 5-13 overall and 1-4 in the HHC.
WESTERN 32, WEST LAFAYETTE 25
Western upset visiting West Lafayette 32-25, ending the Red Devils’ seven-game winning streak in the series.
Sadie Harding scored 12 points to lead the Panthers (5-11) in the matchup of Sectional 22 teams.
“She’s a warrior,” Western coach Lisa Pflueger said. “You put her and Sammie Garber together, they’re the kids who battle, they refuse to lose. Not always are they big offensive kids, but they’re huge defensive kids for us.”
Audrey Rassel and Caroline Long added seven points apiece for the Panthers. Kennedy Martin led the Red Devils (12-5) with eight.
The Panthers secured the win by knocking down free throws.
“We spend beaucoup time on [free throws] because we’ve had a lot of games where we’ve lost by five, by seven, by two,” Pflueger said. “It was always because of free throws or turnovers and part of that is our two point guards have been hurt all season. Now we’re getting people back and now we’re able to start putting pieces together. I’m really proud of the girls.”
