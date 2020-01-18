Clinton Central’s girls basketball team and Taylor traded big runs in the second half with the Bulldogs threatening to put the game away twice, then Taylor reeling CC back, before the Bulldogs finally secured a 48-45 victory at Center Court.
CC led 22-9 at halftime as the Titans shot a woeful 3 of 20 from the field including 1-12 from 3-point land. But Taylor narrowed CC’s lead to just a bucket at 24-22 with an 11-0 run in the third quarter. CC answered with an 18-0 run to open a 42-22 lead with 6:25 left in the game. Taylor then went on a 15-0 run to cut the lead to 42-37 with 4:03 left.
Taylor twice clawed to within a point in the final two minutes and the home side thought it had taken a lead on a driving hoop by Kelsi Langley with 1:18 left but she was called for a charge and CC never let Taylor tie.
“If we score more than nine points in the first half, it doesn’t come down to that,” Taylor coach Tony Oliver said of that play.
He was disappointed with Taylor’s shot selection against an active CC zone in the first half.
“As upset as I am right now, the kids didn’t give up,” Oliver said. “Twice we went on two really good runs. I tell them all the time they’ve got to absolutely hate losing more than they like winning. I think they get too comfortable sometimes. We’re not good enough to walk in the gym and win. We’ve got to play every night.”
Emma Good led Taylor (12-6, 5-2 Hoosier Heartland Conference) with a game-high 19 points. Langley added nine and Ashlen Kropczynski eight.
Jessica Akard and Kendal Davison scored 11 each, and Hannah McQuinn 10 for the Bulldogs (11-7, 4-2 HHC).
EASTERN 59, DELPHI 37
McKenzie Cooper poured in 34 points to lead the Comets to the road win in HHC play.
TC 41, ROSSVILLE 34
Down 29-28 after the third quarter, Tri-Central dominated the final quarter to win the HHC game at Rossville.
“I thought our kids really stepped up,” TC coach Jason Bales said. “There in the fourth quarter, they hit a 3-pointer with six seconds to go, otherwise we would’ve held them to two in the quarter. Our defense was absolutely stellar and our energy was fantastic.”
Brittany Temple led the Trojans (6-13, 2-4 HHC) with 17 points, Kenadie Fernung had 13 points and Gracie Grimes had six. Bales loved the Trojans’ offensive rebounding and Cassidy Colbert’s interior defense and rebounding.
“It’s a great team win,” Bales. “Anytime you can walk out of Rossville’s gym with a win, it’s a good night.”
MAC 56, PERU 44
Maconaquah outscored visiting Peru 35-20 over the middle two quarters to take control of the Three Rivers Conference game.
Lilly Maple led the Braves (7-10 overall, 3-3 TRC) with 19 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals. Alex Merritt backed her with 11 points and Madison Wilson had six points and seven assists.
Mac beat Peru by a similar score (58-48) last month in the opening round of the Miami County invitational.
