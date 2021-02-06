A red-hot Manchester team, fresh off a sectional upset of No. 9-ranked Carroll, carried that momentum into Friday night’s Class 2A Manchester Girls Basketball Sectional semifinal game against Lewis Cass.
The Squires jumped out to a 16-point halftime lead. The Lady Kings had an answer as they battled back to take the lead momentarily in the fourth quarter.
But the Squires answered with a run of their own and hit their free throws down the stretch to fend off the Kings 58-48.
Manchester (12-12) will play Rochester (11-8) at 7:30 p.m. tonight for the sectional championship. Cass finishes 8-13.
Manchester jumped out to a 14-3 lead after one quarter and led 25-9 at halftime. It was a 28-12 game when the Kings ended the third quarter on a 20-7 run to get to within 37-32 after three. Kendal Johnson and Elly Logan each scored nine points for Cass in the third.
The Kings took their first lead of the game at 38-37 on a Logan jumper with 6:50 remaining. The Squires answered with a free throw shortly after to tie the game, which started a 9-0 run.
The Kings got as close as 52-48 on a Kyndal Silcox 3-pointer with 50 seconds remaining. But the Squires made six straight free throws down the stretch to hold on. They shot 19 of 23 (83%) from the foul line for the game, including 11 of 13 (85%) in the fourth quarter.
Eva Bazzoni had 28 points and nine rebounds to lead Manchester.
Logan scored 15 points and Johnson had 14 points and five assists for Cass. Silcox scored 10 points. Paxtyn Hicks had six points and seven boards. Kyla Mennen added two points and six boards.
Beau Wicker, CNHI Sports Indiana
TIPTON 66, M-G 19
Tipton came out guns blazing, hitting 11 of its first 13 shots, and steamrolled Madison-Grant in the first semifinal of the Class 2A Taylor Sectional.
“Hitting outside shots always makes a coach’s job much easier and tonight our girls took solid aim and delivered from behind the arc,” Tipton coach Chad Wetz said. “Let’s just hope we saved a few for the main event.
“In reality this game was fun but it’s meaningless if we don’t bring the same intensity [tonight].”
Tipton (16-7) advances to tonight’s 7:30 p.m. championship game against Eastbrook (15-6).
Olivia Spidel opened Tipton’s victory by draining a 3-pointer. She connected on two more as the Blue Devils ended the first quarter on a 22-0 run for a 27-2 lead over M-G at the first stop. Spidel ended her night a perfect 4 of 4 from beyond the arc for 12 points.
The Blue Devils cooled off in the second quarter, going 3 for 14 from the field, but still outscored the Argylls 8-4 to lead 35-6 at halftime. Tipton regained its shooting form in the third quarter, hitting 7 of 11 field goals, and stretched their lead to 52-12 entering the fourth quarter.
Tipton was 26 of 51 (51%) from the field for the game, including a sizzling 9 of 16 (56%) from 3-point range. Tipton forced Madison-Grant into more turnovers (27) as shots attempted (8 of 26 from the field) and points scored.
Tipton freshman Hallie Wolfe came off the bench to lead all scorers with 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting. She also had four rebounds, four assists and three steals. Spidel was next with those 12 points. Abbi Parker also scored in double figures for Tipton, scoring 11 points to go with a game-high eight assists, three rebounds and three steals.
Michelle Garmon, Tipton Tribune
TWIN LAKES 54, WESTERN 50
The Panthers dropped a tight semifinal at the Class 3A Twin Lakes Sectional to finish their season 7-17.
Western led 15-12 after a quarter and 25-21 at halftime but Twin Lakes shot ahead in the third, outscoring the Panthers for a 35-30 advantage. The teams were tied 42-all with less than half the fourth quarter remaining before Twin Lakes (14-9) took the lead for good.
“I think we surprised them with our defense,” Western coach Lisa Pflueger said of the first half. “The kids played really hard, we were crashing boards. They went on a 9-0 run unfortunately to start the third quarter and we were down five going into the fourth. We were down one with about three minutes to go in the fourth quarter and we had two turnovers in a row and then a foul on a 3-point shooter.
“The kids played hard. I felt like this was probably the best we’ve played all year and we had a lot of contributions from a lot of kids.”
Caroline Long led Western with 11 points and seven rebounds. Ella Biggs added eight points and Audrey Rassel and Kayleigh Turner five each.
“We lost by 15 to them in December so we really battled, fought back. We’ve obviously improved 11 points,” Pflueger said. “We were right there in the game with them until the end.”
BELLMONT 65, EASTERN 21
Bellmont (17-5) was in control throughout in eliminating Eastern at the Class 3A Norwell Sectional.
Bellmont led 16-5 after a quarter, and held Eastern (1-21) to just a point in the second quarter for a 34-6 halftime lead. The Squaws led 54-10 after three quarters.
Rylie Davison, Kara Otto, Kassidy Fritch and Kenzie DeGraaff each scored four points for the Comets. Davison had seven rebounds and Otto five blocks.
“I would like to thank the seniors for all they have done,” Eastern coach Andy Steele said. “They have given everything to this team. They play each game with a lot of heart.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.