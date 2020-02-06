GAS CITY — For all but five minutes Wednesday night, Eastern’s girls basketball team nearly matched Bellmont blow for blow in the opening round of the Class 3A Mississinewa Sectional.
But it was those five minutes – a 14-0 run by the Squires at the start of the fourth quarter to be exact – that spelled the end of the road for the Comets as Bellmont pulled too far away over the stretch, downing Eastern by a final count of 62-49.
“We missed some key block outs there at times and gave them second chances,” Eastern coach Andy Steele said. “I just think we kind of got a little overwhelmed in the fourth quarter. We didn’t so much see the writing on the wall but we kind of knew … we’ve got to start scoring … and that put us into a difficult situation.”
Until that key run, which turned a 43-39 Bellmont lead at the end of the third quarter into a 57-39 cushion with just over 3:00 to play, the Squires’ biggest lead had been nine, 40-31 in the opening minutes of the second half. While Eastern (13-10) faced a deficit from the opening minutes of the second quarter on, the Comets were always within striking of the Squires (16-7) until the start of the fourth quarter.
The opening quarter featured three ties and seven lead changes, with Eastern forging a 21-19 lead at the first stop thanks to McKenzie Cooper’s hot shooting.
Down 13-9 midway through the period, Cooper scored Eastern’s final 12 points of the frame, starting it with a four-point play when she was fouled as she hit a 3-pointer. She followed with two more triples and then hit 2 out of 3 freebies when she was fouled on another 3-point attempt.
Cooper finished with a game-high 19 points and grabbed a team-best nine rebounds. The points were hard to come by following her big opening quarter as Bellmont locked in on the sharpshooter defensively.
“We kind of knew if she got a couple shots they were going to go focus on her a little bit more,” Steele said. “I thought that was when Jeanie Crabtree kind of stepped up. She knew when she had an open shot.”
Crabtree finished with 17 points, including a 4-of-7 night from beyond the arc, and the points came at big times.
After two more lead changes and another tie early in the second quarter, Bellmont took the game’s final lead and also threatened to break open the contest with a 9-0 run that Cooper halted with a 3-pointer that kept Eastern within three points.
When the Squires opened the third quarter with five straight points to turn a 35-31 halftime lead into a 40-31 advantage, Crabtree followed a Kaylee Weeks hoop with a 3-pointer to make it a four-point game.
Crabtree also broke Bellmont’s big fourth-quarter run with a 3-pointer, but the Squires final blow was too much for the Comets to overcome.
“In the end, it just came down to they made a couple more shots than we did,” Steele said. “They got some second chances that we can’t let happen. But I’m proud of the fight we had.”
Bellmont owned a commanding advantage on the boards, doubling the Comets’ 23 rebounds and grabbing 20 on the offensive glass which led to many second-, third- and even fourth-chance points.
“Watching it, we were really trying to block out,” Steele said. “Those are just some really intelligent girls for Bellmont. They knew the angles to go through.
“We’re a good team, but at times we struggled and they capitalized on it.”
In addition to Cooper, Crabtree and Weeks, Eastern will lose Cheyanna Lybrook, Lexi James, Leah Springer and Brooklyn Smith to graduation.
“I’m just so proud of these seniors, what they’ve accomplished the last three seasons with me,” Steele said. “Like I told them in the locker room, they’ve really helped me get the program moving in the right direction.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.