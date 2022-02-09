MARION — Tipton’s second-half rally fell short as No. 2 Winchester held on for a 50-47 victory over the No. 5 Blue Devils in Tuesday night’s championship game of the Class 2A Eastbrook Sectional.
The Devils trimmed an 18-point halftime deficit to two points before falling by three points.
“We said in that really tough after loss huddle in the locker room: ‘You already have a picture on the wall that no one is ever going to forget and this game isn’t going to define us as the program we’ve been in the last couple of years because we got beat by a really good team,’” Tipton coach Chad Wetz said. “Our program motto from the day I got here has been ‘win or die trying.’ The hole was amazing that was dug, but we never stopped coming back and trying, and that’s what I’m most proud of.”
Winchester advances to the Frankton Regional and will play Clinton Prairie (18-7) in the second game. Frankton (20-5) will play Carroll (18-7) in the first game.
Down 34-16 at halftime, Tipton outscored Winchester 15-4 in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 38-31.
Winchester’s Gena Moore scored the first basket of the fourth quarter, but Tipton scored the next seven points. Abbi Parker and Kaiya Money converted layups before Parker hit the second of two free throws and Ella Wolfe sank two free throws to pull Tipton with 40-38 with 5:07 remaining in the game. The two teams traded two points before Winchester got back-to-back 3-pointers and a layup for an 8-2 run that upped the Falcons’ advantage to 50-42 with 2:46 left to play.
Tipton did not go away. Ashlee Schram hit 1 of 2 free throws but Hallie Wolfe came up with an offensive rebound that led to a three-point play by Ella Wolfe. Ella Wolfe then hit 1 of 2 free throws with 1:33 remaining to cut the lead to 50-47.
The Devils had fouls to give and put Winchester into the bonus with :45.8 left. Caitlin Campbell missed the front end and Schram pulled down the rebound. Tipton worked the ball up before turning it over with :14 on the clock and Parker fouled Campbell with :13 left. Campbell again missed the front end of the one-and-bonus and Schram got the rebound. Ella Wolfe drove the ball down and put up a runner in the lane with :05 left but it did not go down and Winchester got the rebound and held the ball as the clock ran out.
“Momentum is a crazy thing,” coach Wetz said. “The momentum was sucked away from us in the first half and then we caught it in the third and early fourth and had control of the game but had such a deep hole to get out of. Give them credit, the two shots they hit — deep 3s — when they had to hit them is the difference in the game.”
Ella Wolfe led Tipton with 13 points. She was 8 of 9 at the free-throw line. She also had five rebounds, three assists, two steals and took four charges in her final game in a Tipton uniform. Parker added 12 points, a rebound, an assist and a steal in her final game for the Devils. Wolfe and Parker will continue their careers at IUK and Saint Mary of the Woods College, respectively.
“I thought Ella and Abbi just played like the champions they are,” Wetz said.
Schram, meanwhile, had a double-double of 12 points and 16 rebounds. She was 4 of 6 from the field and 4 of 6 from the line, while also recording two steals. She also altered several Winchester shots, especially in the second half.
