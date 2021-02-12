Basketball sectional champions typically fall into one of two categories. Some teams are satisfied to have reached their primary goal. Others remain hungry and determined to chase more hardware.
Tipton’s girls squad falls into the latter category.
“We’re a team that’s had lofty goals, but your big, lofty goals of the ultimate prize never happen if you don’t get past step one and last year, we didn’t get past the sectional,” Tipton coach Chad Wetz said. “This year, we were blessed enough to do so, so now we feel very excited that we did but also extremely hungry to take it to the next level, and a regional championship is something we’re really striving to achieve.”
Tipton plays in the Class 2A Frankton Regional on Saturday. The semifinal round has Rochester (12-8) vs. co-No. 7-ranked Clinton Prairie (20-2) at 10 a.m. followed by Tipton (17-7) vs. No. 6 Frankton (23-3). The championship is at 8 p.m.
“Historically, this regional has produced state champions like Oak Hill [2019] and state runners-up like Frankton [last year]. I feel like the field is full of that level of team again,” Wetz said, pointing to Frankton and Clinton Prairie as the headliners.
Tipton dropped three-point decisions to both teams during the regular season. Frankton beat the Blue Devils 53-50 on Jan. 14 at Frankton. Prairie beat the Blue Devils 39-36 on Jan. 26 at Prairie.
“We feel like we were there in both games, we just didn’t quite make the baskets early to beat them. So we feel like we’re at the level of those teams that are there and we have an opportunity to do something special,” Wetz said.
Tipton and Frankton are meeting in a regional semifinal for the second time in four years. In 2018, the Eagles top the Devils 62-56 in overtime. Frankton then beat Oak Hill in the final.
“Frankton is a quality program,” Wetz said. “Obviously, they were state runners-up last year and they have pretty much the same team. We play them in the regular season all the time and they’ve been the bar for us in a lot of ways. A couple years ago at the regional, we lost to them in overtime. We’ve lost single-digit games to them multiple times in the last couple of years. They are a team we’ve pointed to as kind of the top of the mountain that we need to cross.
“We’re really looking at this as an opportunity to get a win against a team that’s been there, done that, and if we can do that, we feel we would be taking the next step as a program.”
The teams have matching offensive averages of 57.8 points per game. Frankton has a defensive average of 38.4 ppg. Tipton’s defensive average is 43.5.
The Eagles rely on balanced scoring. Chloee Thomas, a 6-foot-1 post, leads the squad with 12.3 points per game and the Eagles also have reliable options in 5-8 guard/forward Lauryn Bates (11.5), 5-7 guard Ava Gardner (10.8), 5-2 guard Cagney Utterback (9.6) and 5-5 guard Bailee Webb (7.1).
Wetz pointed to the Eagles’ postseason experience as their biggest strength.
“They have outside shooting, balanced scoring and a really strong post player so they’re pretty much a matchup nightmare for most people. We know them because we play them a lot and we feel like we match up pretty well, but we have to get past their experience,” he said.
Tipton counters with good offensive balance of its own. Ashlee Schram, a 6-2 sophomore post, leads the Devils with 14.2 ppg and junior guards Ella Wolfe and Abigail Parker follow with averages of 14.1 and 11.6, respectively. Schram takes 12.5 rebounds per game and Wolfe dishes 2.8 assists.
To win a regional, a team must win two games in one day. Tipton hosted and won a holiday tournament in December to help prepare for the regional challenge. Wetz said a demanding January stretch that included four games in one week also helped prepare the team for the challenge ahead.
“Our team chemistry is really good right now and our hunger to take this next step is at an all-time high,” he said. “Tipton is used to having tournament success, both on the boys and girls side, and this group of players feels it’s their job to get us back on the map with a deep tournament run.”
