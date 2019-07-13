Northwestern girls basketball standout Kendall Bostic is teaming with the Carver Community Center for a free girls basketball camp for players in grades 3-8.
The camp is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Aug. 24 at the Carver Center, 1030 N. Purdum St. The deadline to register is Aug. 14.
Players will be separated by grades during the camp and lunch will be provided.
Bostic's mission for the camp is to teach the fundamentals of basketball while also encouraging young girls to work hard and to have fun. She is hoping to inspire girls’ interest not only in basketball, but in one another, in their community and in their futures.
A key player on Northwestern's 2018 and '19 Class 3A state championship teams, Bostic is heading into her senior season. The 2020 Miss Basketball candidate is a Michigan State recruit.
Space in the camp is limited. To reserve your spot and T-shirt, register at the Carver Center. For questions or more information, email Martha Warner at mwarner@kokomocarver.org or the camp leaders at Bosticfamily@comcast.net.
