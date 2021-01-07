Maconaquah guard Delaney Truax takes the ball down the court as Kokomo guard Chloe McClain gives chase during Wednesday’s game at Memorial Gym. Truax scored six points in the Braves’ 55-33 win.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Mac goes on attack
GIRLS BB: Braves lead throughout in beating Wildkats
BRYAN GASKINS
Kokomo Tribune
Maconaquah’s girls basketball team led wire to wire in beating Kokomo 55-33 Wednesday night at Memorial Gym.
The Braves (6-5) scored the game’s first seven points and went on to lead 10-4 after the first quarter, 26-15 at halftime and 37-27 after the third quarter. They opened the final quarter with eight straight points to break it open.
1-6-21 Kokomo vs Maconaquah girls basketball Mac’s Alex Merritt pulls down a rebound over Kokomo’s Chloe McClain and Kamaria White. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-6-21 Kokomo vs Maconaquah girls basketball Mac’s Lilly Maple puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-6-21 Kokomo vs Maconaquah girls basketball Mac’s Delaney Truax takes the ball down the court as Kokomo’s Zoey Reed guards her. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-6-21 Kokomo vs Maconaquah girls basketball Mac’s Lilly Maple puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-6-21 Kokomo vs Maconaquah girls basketball Kokomo’s Sanighia Balantine and Mac’s Lilly Maple go after a rebound. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-6-21 Kokomo vs Maconaquah girls basketball Mac’s Alex Merritt and Kokomo’s Zoey Reed go after the ball. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-6-21 Kokomo vs Maconaquah girls basketball Kokomo’s Maddie Butler takes the rebound over Mac’s Alex Merritt. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-6-21 Kokomo vs Maconaquah girls basketball Mac’s Alex Merritt grabs a rebound over Kokomo’s Maddie Butler. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-6-21 Kokomo vs Maconaquah girls basketball Kokomo’s Sanighia Balantine puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-6-21 Kokomo vs Maconaquah girls basketball Mac’s Lauryn Merrit puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-6-21 Kokomo vs Maconaquah girls basketball Kokomo’s Zoey Reed throws a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-6-21 Kokomo vs Maconaquah girls basketball Kokomo’s Chloe McClain puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-6-21 Kokomo vs Maconaquah girls basketball Kokomo’s Chloe McClain puts up a shot. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
1-6-21 Kokomo vs Maconaquah girls basketball Mac’s Kianna Sharp looks for a pass. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
“I thought we played a great game,” Maconaquah coach Terry West said. “We had a great team effort. We’ve been stressing defense — that’s been the one piece of our game that hasn’t been great. We performed and did that very well [Wednesday]. That’s going to be a key for us to continue competing and then hopefully playing well in the tournament.”
Mac held Kokomo (5-5) to 14-of-53 shooting (26.4%) and harassed the Wildkats into 24 turnovers.
“We’ve worked hard on our on-ball defense. That’s been a weakness of ours a little bit,” West said. “Then our help-side defenders came over and did a great job. We were aware of who the shooters were. They got loose a couple times, but overall our defense was an ‘A.’”
Mac’s offense was led by guards Madison Wilson and Lilly Maple. Wilson knocked down six 3-pointers for 18 points and Maple had 13 points and three assists. All-Area player Maple also grabbed 10 rebounds and took six steals.
Wilson was a solid 6 of 11 from 3-land.
“Madison is feeling really good about her shot right now. She had 20 points last game and then [Wednesday] another outstanding performance,” West said. “Lilly is now six points short of 1,000 for her career. She was pressing a little bit. We talked at halftime and told her to relax and let the game come to her. She’ll get those soon, probably our next game. She’s an outstanding player.”
Also for Mac, Alex Merritt had 10 points and 13 rebounds and Delaney Truax had six points.
The Braves started to break away in the final 3:00 of the first half. After Kokomo’s Chloe McClain hit a jumper to bring the Kats within 17-13, Maple hit one of two free throws and Wilson drilled a 3-pointer to ignite a 9-2 run to close the half. Merritt capped the run with a pair of buckets.
The Kats came no closer than eight in the third quarter and the Braves held a double-digit lead throughout the final quarter.
McClain led Kokomo with 11 points, but had a 5-of-22 night from the field. She grabbed eight rebounds.
Lilly Hicks added eight points for the Kats and Maddie Butler had five points, 11 rebounds and two blocked shots.
“Our defense and foul trouble made it hard to get going,” Kokomo coach Haley Peckinpaugh said. “The press really hurt us and we didn’t handle pressure well. We need to take better care of the ball. We will get better.”
Mac is chasing its first winning season since the 2007-08 season.
“I wouldn’t want any other group of girls,” said West, who’s in his first season with the team. “These girls are great kids. They’re honor students, up and down the roster, and I think they’re beginning to understand that they can have a winning season and beyond.”
The Braves’ win evened the all-time series at 5-all. Prior to Wednesday, the last matchup was a 90-32 Kokomo win on Nov. 14, 1990.
