Alli Harness has returned in the nick of time to help the Carroll girls basketball team reach the sectional championship game.
The Carroll sophomore reached the 1,000-point milestone just before halftime as the Cougars went on to knock off the host Kings 52-37 on Monday night at the Class 2A Lewis Cass Sectional.
In the earlier semifinal, Pioneer wasn’t at its sharpest but was still able to get past Wabash 51-34.
Carroll led 11-2 after one quarter, 32-10 at halftime and 46-27 after three.
Madison Wagner scored 14 of her 16 points in the first half for the Cougars (17-7). Jamilah Tillman had 13 points and six boards. Harness had eight points and six assists. Maryn Worl had eight points and seven boards. Laney Johnson added seven points and six boards.
Harness returned on Saturday to play her first game in 23 days since breaking both of her wrists during a game. Her return has given the Cougars a spark.
“Just to have her energy and leadership is great,” Carroll coach Brady Wiles said.
Harness sank a 3-pointer with 6 seconds left before halftime to eclipse the 1,000-point barrier. She reached the milestone as a sophomore and not near 100%.
“I would say her left wrist is probably 80%, her right wrist is probably 50 if I’m being honest,” Wiles said. “Both wrists are fractured. She said she wanted to play. A week ago she couldn’t even bend her arm, so it’s unreal. She’s tough.”
Cass coach Kyle Amor said Harness being able to return to the court made a difference.
“She’s able to defend like none other. There’s a reason why she’s averaging 25 ppg is not just because she’s got a great jump shot, she’s just an athletic kid. She was face-guarding Kendal at times and her and Madison Wagner, who are two of the more talented kids in this part of the state and you couple them on the same team and they guard your best player, you’re going to struggle. So yeah, she was a part of it. But Wagner didn’t miss a shot in the first half I felt like and we couldn’t buy one. That was the combination of failure for us tonight.”
Kendal Johnson had 16 points, six boards and two steals in her final game for the Kings (9-14).
