Carroll’s girls basketball team is ready to build on last season’s 18-5 record, which included a 10-game winning streak. The Cougars attacked opponents with a fast pace and scored 67.5 points per game, which ranked No. 2 in the state.
“We return a a solid core from last year season — three starters and our sixth and seventh [players],” coach Brady Wiles said. “We believe we can continue to take steps forward and continue to build on success from last year. We will have to tweak some things and we hope to win in a slightly different approach this season.”
The returning starters include two KT All-Area players in sophomore guards Alli Harness and Madison Wagner.
“Harness and Wagner work extremely hard all year at their game. They are constantly in the gym or in the weight room trying to make themselves better,” Wiles said. “They bring leadership both vocally and by example to our team.”
Harness is one of the best sophomores in the state. The 5-foot-8 point guard burst upon the scene last season with a 41-point explosion against Tipton in her fifth varsity game. She averaged 22 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 3.7 steals per game and drilled 67 3-pointers. She was a first-team All-Area selection. She also made the IBCA’s small school underclass all-state team.
“Harness is an elite scorer, unlike any in school history, but she brings so much more than scoring,” Wiles said, noting Harness’ passing in particular.
The 5-10 Wagner averaged 13.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.2 steals. She was a third-team All-Area selection.
“Wagner is a great all-around player. She brings scoring, rebounding, can guard the post, and can bring the ball up the floor,” Wiles said.
Maryn Worl, a 6-0 senior forward, is the other returning starter. She averaged 5.4 points and a team-high 6.7 rebounds last season.
Laney Johnson, a 5-8 sophomore guard/forward, is moving into a bigger role after averaging 4.9 points off the bench. She had a 19-point game in a sectional loss to Manchester. Also back is 5-7 junior Allison O’Brien.
Wiles has several other players vying for time including 5-5 senior guard Blaire Oyler, 5-6 junior guard Daizee Myers, 5-6 junior guard Anna Goodrich, 5-8 sophomore forward Jamilah Tillman, 5-9 sophomore forward Mallory O’Brien and 5-5 freshman guard Sarah Jones.
With Harness and Wagner back, Wiles expects to again have a strong offense.
“We expect to be able to score at a high level this season, but need to continue to improve. We want to find ways to get easy opportunities to score if the long ball is not falling. It starts with defense,” he said. “For us to be good we must improve in this area. Defense has been a focus for us in the offseason and in preseason practices.
“We are more athletic this year and we hope to improve drastically on the defensive side of the ball. The pieces are there. We just have to keep working to put it together.”
The Cougars finished second in the Hoosier Heartland Conference last season. Clinton Prairie beat Carroll in a battle for the title and Wiles noted the Gophers also return a strong core of players.
“Taylor is a very talented team whom we did not face last year. I believe all three teams will make some noise this year,” he said. “Sheridan will have a young team that adds a talented freshman group. They will be right there as well.”
As for the postseason, Carroll plays in Class 2A Sectional 37, which is at Cass this season. Two-time defending sectional champion Rochester, Pioneer and Carroll headline the field. Pioneer is new to Class 2A. It won the Class A state title last season.
“It should be one of the best to a sectionals in the state of Indiana,” Wiles said.
The Cougars’ opening-round loss to Manchester last season provided offseason motivation.
“Our team goal is to put ourselves in position to win a sectional,” Wiles said.
