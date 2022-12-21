...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. Blowing
snow. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
west central Indiana.
* WHEN...From Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong
winds could cause tree damage. The cold wind chills as low as 35
below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as
15 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A flash freeze is likely Thursday night
with temperatures dropping more than 30 degrees in a matter of
hours during the transition from rain to snow. Heaviest snow is
expected shortly after frontal passage Thursday evening into
Thursday night
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
Carroll guard Alli Harness (2) celebrates with her teammates after the Cougars beat Northwestern 55-52 Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Northwestern. Harness scored a team-high 24 points.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern guard McKenna Layden puts up a shot against Carroll on Dec. 20, 2022, at Northwestern. Layden scored 40 points.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
TENSE TEST
GIRLS BB: Carroll holds off NW despite Layden’s huge game
Carroll guard Alli Harness (2) celebrates with her teammates after the Cougars beat Northwestern 55-52 Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, at Northwestern. Harness scored a team-high 24 points.
Photos by Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Northwestern guard McKenna Layden puts up a shot against Carroll on Dec. 20, 2022, at Northwestern. Layden scored 40 points.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Carroll’s girls basketball team used hot shooting to grab the lead in the first half and then held off Northwestern’s comeback attempt in the second half to grab a 55-52 win in an intense game Tuesday night at Northwestern.
Carroll guard Alli Harness scored 20 of her team-high 24 points in the first half to put the Cougars in control. Northwestern guard McKenna Layden scored a season-high 40 points in an effort to bring her team back.
The Class 2A No. 5-ranked Cougars improved to 13-1 and avenged one of their losses from last season.
“Really, it was a measuring stick for us,” Carroll coach Brady Wiles said. “I knew we got better from last year and we’ve really improved from the beginning of the season. It is nice to see it come together on the road. But credit [the Tigers] — we had no answers for Layden. That was a special performance by her. It was a special performance by our top guns too.”
The Class 3A No. 11 Tigers dropped to 9-3 and saw a nine-game winning streak snapped.
Carroll backed Harness with nice balance. Madison Wagner, the Cougars’ other main scorer, had 12 points to go with seven rebounds, Jamilah Tillman had 10 points and Emily Justice had seven points. All of Tillman’s points came in the second half off drives-and-dishes by Harness and Wagner.
Wiles liked how Tillman and Justice stepped up in supporting roles.
“That’s what we have to have,” he said.
Harness and Wagner came out firing. They combined to score 19 points on 7-of-10 shooting in the first quarter as the Cougars built a 19-9 lead.
The second quarter was a duel between Harness and Layden. Harness hit two 3-pointers and scored eight points in the quarter while Layden poured in 14 points, including a 3-pointer in the closing seconds to bring the Tigers within 30-23 at halftime.
Layden kept attacking in the third quarter. She hit two triples and scored 12 points to fuel the Tigers’ charge. They had the Cougars’ lead down to two, 45-43, by the close of the quarter.
When Layden hit two free throws just 13 seconds into the final quarter, the Tigers had clawed all the way back for a 45-45 tie. But the Cougars quickly regained control as Tillman scored inside nine seconds later and Justice hit a jumper for a 49-45 lead.
The Cougars kept the lead the rest of the way. The Tigers had a pair of chances in the final minute to draw even. Down 52-50, they missed a pair of shots following a wild sequence. And down 55-52 after Wagner hit one of two free throws at :08, the Tigers’ Ashley Newell missed a 3-pointer right before the buzzer.
“We got ourselves in too big a hole to start out the game and then felt like we were playing catch-up the whole rest of the way,” Northwestern coach Kathie Layden said.
The Tigers contained Harness in the second half by having McKenna Layden guard her. Harness was 8 of 13 from the field in the first half, and 0 of 6 in the second half.
“We put more length on her,” Kathie Layden said. “In hindsight, defensively, I probably should have started McKenna on her to start the game. But you give up one thing for the other.”
McKenna Layden finished 13 of 26 from the field, including 4 of 7 from 3-land. The Tigers simply had little support for her offensively. Newell finished with seven points and Anna Bishir and Lexi Hale combined for five points. Hale had nine rebounds and three blocked shots. McKenna Layden had eight rebounds.
“The talk at halftime was we have to get everyone on our team involved offensively, but you have to want the ball, you have to be confident in taking the shot,” Kathie Layden said. “Ashley Newell hit a couple shots in the second half. That’s what we talked about: If they’re leaving you, you’re a good shooter, you have to take the shot.”
The Tigers also were slowed by 14 turnovers. Carroll finished with just five turnovers.
HARNESS HONORED
The Indiana Basketball Coaches Association on Tuesday named Harness its District 2 girls player of the week.
She had 29 points, six rebounds, three assists, six steals and three blocked shots in a 66-26 victory over Maconaquah. She followed with a school-record 42 points, seven rebounds and three steals in a 63-33 victory over Rossville.
