FLORA — Carroll's girls basketball team beat Maconaquah 68-59 Monday for its sixth straight win.
The Cougars trailed 31-23 at halftime and 50-45 after three quarters. They outscored the Braves 23-9 in the final quarter to surge to the win.
Alli Harness scored 30 points to lead the Cougars. The freshman guard also had nine rebounds, four steals and three assists.
Also for the Cougars (6-1), Megan Wagner had 13 points and five rebounds, Maryn Worl had 10 points and seven boards and Madison Wagner had six points, nine rebounds and five assists.
Carroll had a cold night from the field (22 of 64 overall, 3 of 24 from 3-land), but they knocked down 21 of 28 free throw attempts.
Lilly Maple led the Braves (3-2) with 15 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists. Madison Wilson had 17 points, Alex Merritt had nine points and seven rebounds, Monica Moore had eight points, six rebounds and four steals and Lauryn Merritt had seven points and seven boards.
