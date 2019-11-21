Cass’ girls basketball team held Kokomo silent for the last quarter and went on a 9-0 run in that frame to beat the Wildkats 38-29 Wednesday night at Cass. The teams were tied at 29-all after three quarters.
Paxtyn Hicks led Cass’ charge, posting game-highs of 17 points and 12 rebounds. Kyla Mennen and Izabella Tharp each scored six points and Kyndal Silcox five as the Kings (1-4) picked up their first win of the season.
It was Kyle Amor’s first win at Cass after averaging over 16 wins per season in eight years at John Glenn. He credited the victory to “our decision-making, our offensive aggressiveness.”
“Our kids are looking to score, they’re understanding spacing a lot better,” he said. “We had a heck of a game from Paxtyn Hicks. She was just consistent for us the entire game. We fed her in the post, she was finishing.”
The game was tight until the final quarter. Cass led 12-10 after one quarter, Kokomo took a 21-19 lead at halftime and the teams were deadlocked heading into the final frame.
“We battled defensively,” Amor said. “We knew offensively Kokomo was going to come at us and press the basketball. Our biggest struggle, and it’s going to be our biggest struggle all year until we get a little more confidence, is handling the fullcourt pressure. It was difficult in the second half because my point guard Kyndal Silcox got her fourth foul pretty early, didn’t play in the third. Once Kyndal got back in the game, we calmed back down and were able to make better decisions. But just handling pressure and our defensive intensity really was the difference.”
Chloe McClain scored nine points and took six rebounds to lead Kokomo (0-3). Natalija Garevska socred eight points and Sanighia Balantine six. Kokomo shot 10 of 43 from the field.
“[Kokomo coach] Todd Windlan’s resume is as good as it gets,” Amor said. “The year to get Kokomo, this is it, because they’re only going to get better. I know he’s going to have them really rolling here in the next couple years with what he has coming up in his lower levels. We were able to get one this year, but they’re coached by a very smart and strategic guy.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.