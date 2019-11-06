WALTON — With everyone back from last year, Eastern was a tough team for Lewis Cass to face in its season opener on Tuesday night.
McKenzie Cooper scored 17 points and Jeanie Crabtree had 13 points, five rebounds, four steals and four assists in the Comets’ 43-18 win over the Kings in Walton.
The Comets set the tone in jumping out to a 26-2 lead at halftime.
The Kings fared much better in the second half, when they were outscored just 17-16 in coach Kyle Amor’s debut.
Paxtyn Hicks led the Kings with nine points, six rebounds and three blocks. Kyla Mennen added four points. Odessa Vest chipped in five boards and four steals to go with two points.
Kara Otto and Rylie Davison added eight rebounds apiece for Eastern.
